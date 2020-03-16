fbpx
Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Coronavirus, supply glut combine to drive gas price plummet

APolitical Headlines

A spring without sports: CDC’s latest guidance bodes longer shutdowns

APolitical Headlines

Stock markets slide over fear of virus lockdowns

APolitical Headlines

Starbucks shifts toward to-go model amid coronavirus pandemic

APolitical Headlines

Nearly 1,000 sites in Florida will offer meals to students displaced due to coronavirus

APolitical Headlines

Jeff Kottkamp upset after ski vacation totally ruined by coronavirus
Coronavirus fears are reducing travel demand, which is pushing down fuel prices.

APolitical

Coronavirus, supply glut combine to drive gas price plummet

Pump prices collapse for several weeks running.

on

Prices at 11% of Florida gas stations have dipped below $2 a gallon, and that trend may be the new normal.

AAA – The Auto Club Group contends increased supply from Saudi Arabia and the coronavirus economy will continue to drive a pump price decline.

“Low pump prices are likely to get even lower this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“The combination of the coronavirus and the ongoing price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia are contributing to some of the lowest futures prices since the Great Recession,” Jenkins added.

“Oil prices plunged early last week after Saudi Arabia pledged to flood the market with oil. As oil prices bottomed at around $33,” Jenkins added, “gasoline futures continued to fall throughout the week.”

“The effects of the coronavirus snowballed. Cancelled flights and large events, school closures, and companies asking employees to work from home lead to less fuel demand,” Jenkins said.

AAA notes that prices plunged 22 cents in the past 18 days.

The average price: $2.17 per gallon, is low by every comparison. It’s down 11 cents in the last week, 44 cents since this time last year, and 39 cents off 2020’s peak.

“Although the average price for gasoline in Florida is $2.17, many drivers are paying much less,” Jenkins continued. “More drops are coming this week. Retail prices are still catching up to big drops in wholesale and gasoline futures prices. Unless those prices suddenly bounce back, it’s likely that the state average will soon dip below $2 a gallon.”

Those futures drops show the floor may not have been found.

“Friday’s closing price was 90 cents per gallon; nearly 50 cents less than the week before, and the lowest daily settlement since December 2008.”

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.34), Gainesville (2.32), Tallahassee ($2.27) were among the most expensive markets in the state and have resisted the clarion call of sub $2 gas. Still, prices will continue to drop even there.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.