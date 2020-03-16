fbpx
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Donna Shalala endorse Kevin Chambliss in HD 117

January jobs numbers offer snapshot of bygone time

Surgeon general: U.S. cases are where Italy was 2 weeks ago

Several education bills fail to cross the finish line this Session

Feeding South Florida aims to ensure students are fed during school closures

Justice groups demand voting accommodations amid COVID-19 disruption
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Donna Shalala endorse Kevin Chambliss in HD 117

Chambliss is one of four Democrats seeking to replace House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee.

on

Democratic U.S. Reps. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Donna Shalala say they’re backing Kevin Chambliss as he competes in House District 117.

Chambliss has worked as a congressional liaison for both congresswomen. He serves as a community liaison for Miami-Dade County Commissioner Dennis Moss and worked on Joe Garcia‘s 2012 congressional campaign. Chambliss is also a youth pastor at Covenant Missionary Baptist Church

“Kevin has been an activist and organizer in South Miami-Dade for years and his commitment to advocating on behalf of his community is second to none,” Shalala said in a Monday statement announcing the endorsement.

“Tallahassee would stand to benefit from having more people like him in office and that is why I am proud to give him my endorsement.”

Chambliss is one of four Democratic candidates vying to replace term-limited House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee. He’s competing against Denzel Burnside III, Romel Felipe and Harold Ford for the open seat.

“I am proud to endorse Kevin Chambliss, who is a champion for South Miami-Dade and a true leader in our community,” Mucarsel-Powell said. “In the State House, I firmly believe that Kevin will continue to stand up for our families and fight for the values that we all share.”

Both Mucarsel-Powell and Shalala represent portions of Miami-Dade County after winning their respective elections in 2018. HD 117 covers southern portions of the county including Florida City and Naranja.

Chambliss added a statement of his own Monday, thanking the freshman Congresswomen for supporting his campaign.

“Congresswoman Donna Shalala is a legendary public servant who has made incredible contributions to South Florida and our country and Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is a strong leader both in her community and in D.C.,” Chambliss said.

“I am humbled to receive an endorsement from both of them.”

While Chambliss is pushing to be McGhee’s successor, McGhee is running for the District 9 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

That’s the seat currently held by Chambliss’ boss, Commissioner Dennis Moss. The term-limited Moss has already backed McGhee to be his successor.

1 Comment

  1. Kevin Chambliss

    March 16, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    Good morning,

    One correction:
    Im the YOUTH Pastor at Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, not the Pastor. 🙂 Have a blessed day.

