Jim Atterholt, Dan Allers and Bill Veach win in Fort Myers Beach

It was a tough night for incumbents.

Three new members will soon be sworn onto the Fort Myers Beach Town Council.

With all precincts reporting, Jim Atterholt, Dan Allers and Bill Veach came out on top.

Seven candidates were running for three seats on the Fort Myers Beach Town Council. Those include incumbent Bruce Butcher, who lost reelection, along with  Forrest Critser, David Drumm and Robert Burandt. Top vote-getters will fill Seats 3, 4 ad 5.

There were also two charter amendments on the Fort Myers Beach ballot that both passed, one to reschedule elections away from a March cycle and one to change council terms from three to four years.

Unofficial final election results shows Atterholt as the top vote getter with 1,439 votes, or 24.32%, with Allers getting 1,270 votes, or 21.46%, and Veach winning 1,094 votes, or 18.49%.

Butcher came in fourth, with 891 votes, or 15.06%. He was followed by Critser with 500 votes, or 8.45%, Burandt with 395 votes, or 6.67%, and Drumm with 329 votes, or 5.56%.

It was a tough night for incumbents in Southwest Florida, with Naples voters tossing their Mayor and two City Council members

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

