fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Orlando

University of Missouri chancellor joins UCF presidential candidates

Headlines Influence

Some Florida school board members push back at Richard Corcoran 'power grab'

Federal Headlines

Feds relax rules; Floridians to get coronavirus treatment faster

Coronavirus Headlines

World virus infections hit 200,000; Borders jammed in Europe

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.18.20

Federal Headlines

Florida asks federal government to send additional resources to areas highly-impacted by coronavirus

Headlines

University of Missouri chancellor joins UCF presidential candidates

Alexander Cartwright is an optics scholar.

on

After weeks of struggling to attract impressive presidential candidates, the University of Central Florida revealed a new applicant Wednesday morning, University of Missouri Chancellor Alexander Cartwright.

The applications of Cartwright and another late applicant, Orlando businesswoman Jennifer Lewis, were reviewed Wednesday morning by the UCF presidential search committee, which then decided to interview Cartwright by video link.

That panel continues its efforts to fill a president’s office that has been filled by Interim President Thad Seymour for more than a year.

Two weeks ago, UCF narrowed a group of 45 applicants to three finalists: Dr. David Brenner from the University of California San Diego; Dr. Cato Laurencin from the University of Connecticut; and Vistasp Karbhari, president of the University of Texas at Arlington.

Karbhari, however, was embroiled in current controversies in Texas and withdrew.

While Brenner are Laurencin are both senior executives at their universities, neither is a president, a chancellor, or even within the next levels of university administration, executive vice president, provost, or vice president for research.

After Karbhari’s withdrawal, UCF’s search committee announced it would open to new candidates.

Cartwright has been chancellor — equivalent to president — at the University of Missouri only since August 2017. Before that, he had been provost and executive vice chancellor of the State University of New York system for three years.

A native of The Bahamas, Cartwright is an internationally-recognized researcher and scholar in the area of optical sensors, an area of major research and academics at the University of Central Florida. He holds a doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of Iowa and is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

UCF has been under Seymour’s leadership since previous President Dale Whittaker resigned in February 2019 amid investigations into a university spending scandal. Whittaker served just eight months and resigned largely because of controversies that had dated to the tenure of his predecessor, President John Hitt, who had served for 26 years before retiring in 2018.

Seymour took himself out of the running for the permanent presidency.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.