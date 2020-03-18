University of Missouri chancellor joins UCF presidential candidates

After weeks of struggling to attract impressive presidential candidates, the University of Central Florida revealed a new applicant Wednesday morning, University of Missouri Chancellor Alexander Cartwright.

The applications of Cartwright and another late applicant, Orlando businesswoman Jennifer Lewis, were reviewed Wednesday morning by the UCF presidential search committee, which then decided to interview Cartwright by video link.

That panel continues its efforts to fill a president’s office that has been filled by Interim President Thad Seymour for more than a year.

Two weeks ago, UCF narrowed a group of 45 applicants to three finalists: Dr. David Brenner from the University of California San Diego; Dr. Cato Laurencin from the University of Connecticut; and Vistasp Karbhari, president of the University of Texas at Arlington.

Karbhari, however, was embroiled in current controversies in Texas and withdrew.

While Brenner are Laurencin are both senior executives at their universities, neither is a president, a chancellor, or even within the next levels of university administration, executive vice president, provost, or vice president for research.

After Karbhari’s withdrawal, UCF’s search committee announced it would open to new candidates.

Cartwright has been chancellor — equivalent to president — at the University of Missouri only since August 2017. Before that, he had been provost and executive vice chancellor of the State University of New York system for three years.

A native of The Bahamas, Cartwright is an internationally-recognized researcher and scholar in the area of optical sensors, an area of major research and academics at the University of Central Florida. He holds a doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of Iowa and is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

UCF has been under Seymour’s leadership since previous President Dale Whittaker resigned in February 2019 amid investigations into a university spending scandal. Whittaker served just eight months and resigned largely because of controversies that had dated to the tenure of his predecessor, President John Hitt, who had served for 26 years before retiring in 2018.

Seymour took himself out of the running for the permanent presidency.