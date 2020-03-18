fbpx
Connect with us

South Florida

EMILY's List endorses Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor

Headlines South Florida

Ty Penserga reelected to Boynton Beach Commission

Headlines South Florida

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer cruises to reelection

Headlines South Florida

Broward judge halts evictions as county grapples with coronavirus impact

Headlines South Florida

Calder, Gulfstream casinos shutting down as coronavirus spreads

Headlines South Florida

Poll workers not showing up in Palm Beach County

South Florida

EMILY’s List endorses Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor

Levine Cava is seeking to be the first woman Mayor in the County’s history.

on

EMILY’s List — a national organization aimed at electing Democratic women who support abortion rights — is endorsing Daniella Levine Cava in the Miami-Dade County Mayor’s race.

Levine Cava is seeking to be the first woman Mayor in the County’s history. She currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Stephanie Schriock, the President of EMILY’s List, released a statement Wednesday confirming the endorsement.

“Daniella Levine Cava is an innovative leader with a clear vision for the future and a proven track record of fighting for Miami women and families,” Schriok said.

“Under her leadership as a county commissioner, Miami-Dade County became the first county in the United States to sign on to the UN Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women and went on to adopt policies to ensure equal pay and equity for women in contracting and hiring. Once elected, Daniella will focus on closing the prosperity gap, curbing gun violence, and addressing the effects of climate change. It’s clear that she will continue to be a strong advocate for this community and EMILY’s List is excited to support her campaign for mayor of Miami-Dade County.”

Levine Cava is one of eight candidates running to replace outgoing Mayor Carlos Giménez, who is term-limited.

Also competing in the contest are entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, County Commissioners Esteban BovoJean Monestime and Xavier Suarez, former Miami mayoral candidate Robert Burke, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former Miami-Dade Mayor Alex Penelas.

Levine Cava has been a strong fundraiser, trailing only Penelas in overall money added to her campaign.

In early March, Levine Cava announced she had collected more than 11,000 petitions as she attempts to use that method to qualify for the 2020 ballot. That’s about 80% of the 14,254 signatures required to be submitted by April 28.

But the spread of the coronavirus may affect that and other aspects of the campaign going forward. Multiple mayoral campaigns have said they would cease in-person campaign activity for the time being as society works to contain the virus’s spread.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.