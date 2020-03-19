fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

ONE St. Petersburg resident tests positive for COVID-19

2020 Headlines

Ford O'Connell drops out of Congressional contest

Headlines Tampa Bay

3 Daughters using beer brewing equipment to make hand sanitizer

Coronavirus Headlines

NextEra Energy promises $1.5M in coronavirus assistance

APolitical Headlines

NASA, SpaceX plan to launch astronauts May 15

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.19.20

Headlines

ONE St. Petersburg resident tests positive for COVID-19

It’s unclear how much contact the resident had with others before being tested.

on

A resident at ONE St. Petersburg, the newly finished luxury condo tower in downtown St. Pete, has reportedly texted positive for the coronavirus.

The condo association sent a notice out to residents Wednesday that a resident self-reported his or her diagnosis to the condo board of directors and management “so that all residents of the condominium could be informed,” according to the notice obtained by Florida Politics.

“As many of you are aware, the COVID-19 pandemic is serious and can affect individuals of all ages, regardless of whether or not a person shows any symptoms,” the notice warned.

The resident said they returned from a domestic trip on Sunday, March 8 and was later tested.

ONE St. Petersburg is the tallest building in St. Pete’s downtown skyline and includes more than 250 condos. The building is also well-equipped with shared amenities where residents could have come into contact with other residents, though the notice is short on details.

Those amenities include a fitness center, pool, yoga room and conference center.

The building also includes street level retail where nonresidents also gather.

As of Thursday morning, 12 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Pinellas County. Of those, one person was admitted to the hospital while two visited the emergency room. Six of the cases were related to travel, nine unrelated to travel and three cases are still being investigated.

Statewide, 328 cases have been reported and eight people have died from the disease, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The virus has led to widespread closures and efforts to minimize public contact to the extent possible. Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and nightclubs, of which there are plenty in downtown St. Pete, closed until Mar. 30. Locally, St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman ordered all restaurants to operate at half capacity, a mandate DeSantis later implemented statewide, and moved the city’s last call for alcohol up from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kriseman also banned any public or private gatherings of more than 50 people, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The efforts are all meant to slow the spread of the virus and “flatten the curve” as health officials have recommended.

The notice to ONE residents came the same day the University of South Florida in Tampa notified students and faculty that an employee had tested positive for the virus after having contact with 13 students and “several” faculty members.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.