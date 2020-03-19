ONE St. Petersburg resident tests positive for COVID-19

A resident at ONE St. Petersburg, the newly finished luxury condo tower in downtown St. Pete, has reportedly texted positive for the coronavirus.

The condo association sent a notice out to residents Wednesday that a resident self-reported his or her diagnosis to the condo board of directors and management “so that all residents of the condominium could be informed,” according to the notice obtained by Florida Politics.

“As many of you are aware, the COVID-19 pandemic is serious and can affect individuals of all ages, regardless of whether or not a person shows any symptoms,” the notice warned.

The resident said they returned from a domestic trip on Sunday, March 8 and was later tested.

ONE St. Petersburg is the tallest building in St. Pete’s downtown skyline and includes more than 250 condos. The building is also well-equipped with shared amenities where residents could have come into contact with other residents, though the notice is short on details.

Those amenities include a fitness center, pool, yoga room and conference center.

The building also includes street level retail where nonresidents also gather.

As of Thursday morning, 12 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Pinellas County. Of those, one person was admitted to the hospital while two visited the emergency room. Six of the cases were related to travel, nine unrelated to travel and three cases are still being investigated.

Statewide, 328 cases have been reported and eight people have died from the disease, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The virus has led to widespread closures and efforts to minimize public contact to the extent possible. Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and nightclubs, of which there are plenty in downtown St. Pete, closed until Mar. 30. Locally, St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman ordered all restaurants to operate at half capacity, a mandate DeSantis later implemented statewide, and moved the city’s last call for alcohol up from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kriseman also banned any public or private gatherings of more than 50 people, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The efforts are all meant to slow the spread of the virus and “flatten the curve” as health officials have recommended.

The notice to ONE residents came the same day the University of South Florida in Tampa notified students and faculty that an employee had tested positive for the virus after having contact with 13 students and “several” faculty members.