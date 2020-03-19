Positive coronavirus cases in the state jump to nearly 400

Positive cases of the coronavirus in Florida have jumped again to 390, up 62 cases overnight. The death toll currently stands at 8.

Broward County has the most cases of COVID-19, with 96 so far. The Florida Department of Health added nine cases in Miami-Dade County, bringing the total to 86. Only 35 of those cases currently have known links to travel.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey announced three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including one death, in the state’s capital city Wednesday night.

Those cases are the first in Leon County, apart from one resident who was infected outside of the state.

A 6-year-old has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Palm Beach County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

That’s by far the youngest person confirmed to have the virus in the state. Several college-age students have tested positive at multiple universities.

The second-youngest to test positive in the state is a 17-year-old male in Hillsborough County, according to Health Department data.

State officials say there’s a shortage of supplies, so testing for COVID-19 has been limited in its scope, with most testing being reserved for people who require medical care or have symptoms and have been traveling or have been in contact with individuals with the virus.

The House and Senate convened at noon Thursday to vote on budget bills HB 5001, HB 5003 and HB 5005. The Legislative Session had to be extended because of delays negotiating the budget and reworking aspects of it because of the economic uncertainty surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.

Lawmakers were screened or self-screened themselves and were asked not to come to the Capitol if they felt ill. There were 95 of 120 House members who showed up and 24 of 40 senators who came.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has closed bars for 30 days and limited restaurant dining to 50% seating capacity, with tables spaced at least six feet apart, and they must encourage takeout and delivery. Restaurants must also screen all of their employees for the disease. Local governments have also been closing area beaches.

The state is jettisoning school testing for children in its preschool programs and K-12 schools and also extending the number of weeks kids will remain off-campus, not returning until at least April 15.