fbpx
Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Quarantinis anyone? Happy hours go virtual amid virus crisis

APolitical Headlines

Going stir crazy? Then train like an astronaut, mimic space

APolitical Headlines

Haitian immigrants struggle months after Hurricane Dorian

APolitical

‘New football journey’: Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers

APolitical

MLB gives minor leaguers spring per diems; salaries TBD

APolitical Headlines

Ron DeSantis delays decisions on Supreme Court picks
In this March 16, 2020 photo provided by Jamie Lee Finch, a laptop on a desk in Nashville, Tenn., showing people gathered together online for a virtual happy hour is shown. With bars shuttered and stressed-out workers stuck at home, companies and friend groups across the U.S. are holding happy hours over video chat to commiserate and keep spirits high amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (Jamie Lee Finch via AP)

APolitical

Quarantinis anyone? Happy hours go virtual amid virus crisis

There’s no last call at home.

on

The hottest new bar’s dress code? Your sweatpants. And you don’t even have to leave your couch.

With bars shuttered and stressed-out workers stuck at home, companies and friend groups across the U.S. are holding happy hours over video chat to commiserate and keep spirits high amid the new coronavirus pandemic. In one community, neighbors are toasting to one another every night from the ends of their driveways to unwind — while keeping a safe distance, of course.

“Let’s be honest, we could all use a break and a drink right now,” said Nick Minerd, who recently took part in a virtual cocktail hour with more than 30 of his home-bound colleagues with Hendersonville, Tennessee-based STR, which provides data and analytics for the hospitality industry.

Video chat happy hours have popped up all over social media as communities have closed bars and restaurants to all but delivery and takeout and banned large gatherings in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

____

Republished with permission from the Associated Press.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.