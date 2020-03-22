fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

As drive-through testing ramps up, Ron DeSantis reassures public

Coronavirus in Florida

Jacksonville coronavirus cases continue to jump as more tests come in

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida now has 830 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

New FEMA coronavirus testing sites opening, but not everyone will be tested

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida official recommends blow dryer at your face to combat coronavirus; don't do that

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

State eyes hotels to house people with coronavirus

Coronavirus in Florida

As drive-through testing ramps up, Ron DeSantis reassures public

Moskowitz laid into spring breakers: ‘You could ruin somebody’s life.’

on

Federally-backed drive-through testing programs underway in Broward County and Jacksonville, being beta-tested in Miami, and soon to begin in Orange County sent Gov. Ron DeSantis to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium Sunday to assure Floridians that they should be fine, if they take precautions.

On Sunday morning DeSantis appeared at the stadium parking lot with Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez, Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and others to offer details on how the drive-through testing would work there, to provide limited updates on the new coronavirus outbreak, and to reassure Floridians that strong commitments to personal hygiene and social distancing should keep them safe.

The Governor did not announce any new statewide emergency orders, bans, or shutdowns.  Instead, DeSantis appeared to send the message that the dramatic events, most recently the long lines of traffic queueing up at drive-through testing locations, should not alarm people.

On Sunday he continued to advise people to follow the oft-urged recommendations to stay at home, practice social distancing, and wash hands frequently. He said if people stay “in those comfort zones … then you are going to be protecting yourself.”

The latest reports from the Florida Department of Health indicated there now are 830 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, including 768 among Florida residents, and 62 with visitors who have been tested and isolated in Florida. The state also has suffered 13 deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“Florida is seeing more reported positive cases, but some of that is to be expected, because Florida is testing a lot more people today,” DeSantis said Sunday.

“But that actually helps us identify, you know, where some of these areas are, and then be able to tailor whatever measures need to be taken to try to protect folks,” he said. “I would say, that as testing has increased in places like Broward and Dade, we have seen more overall increases, but the percentage of people who have test positive have declined. And so you have, even under criteria where you have to be symptomatic, the vast, vast majority of people are testing negative for this.

“So I just want to put people at ease,” he said.

What about in a week, two weeks, a month, or two months? DeSantis challenged, putting the question to himself.

He did not give any prognostications.

DeSantis simply said Florida officials are working with the President’s Advisory Committee, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local governments to try to stop the spread.

Moskowitz used the occasion to chastise people for not social distancing, particularly spring break revelers.

He also cautioned that even if something is open, “it doesn’t mean you have to go to it.”

“I know young people are thinking that their spring break has been ruined, or their summer has been ruined. But to the young people out there: You could ruin somebody’s life, you could ruin a family’s life by not social distancing. This is just a spring break. It’s just a summer. The beaches will still be there,” Moskowitz said.

“If one segment of the community doesn’t do their part, it affects everybody else,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.