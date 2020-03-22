fbpx
If a stay at home order were issued, grocery stores would remain open.

If Tampa orders ‘stay at home,’ will St. Pete and Pinellas follow?

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor believes an order is imminent.

on

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is meeting with members of the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group Monday at 1:30 where she hopes the county will take action and issue a stay at home order to amp up efforts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Castor made it clear in several media interviews Saturday that she was hopeful such an order would come to fruition and would be surprised if it didn’t happen on Monday.

If that comes through, it’s like public calls from both residents and elected and health officials would begin looking to neighboring communities to do the same.

Ben Kirby, Communications Director for St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman wouldn’t say whether that was coming in his city, but said updates would be coming soon. Kriseman had been hoping for statewide uniformity on action.

Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard said her board has not yet discussed the option, but is holding a conference call Monday with the County Administrator, emergency management team and the health department to assess next steps.

Under a stay at home order, all citizens would be asked to stay at home and non-essential businesses forced to close indefinitely. Businesses like pharmacies, gas stations, grocery stores and banks would still be permitted to be open as well as any other day-to-day necessities.

Restaurants have already been forced to close dining rooms, but would be permitting to continue to offer drive-through, take-out or delivery options, according to Castor.

Individuals and employees providing or utilizing remaining good and services would still be asked to maintain the social distancing recommendations of a six-foot buffer when in public.

Castor told the Tampa Bay Times the move is necessary to ensure a quicker reduction in case spread and to “flatten the curve.” But she reassured citizens that the result would not be a “police state.”

Castor, whose office referred to Saturday media remarks when asked for an update, maintained optimism that businesses and individuals would do the right thing and pointed to only a handful of business that have had to be addressed by Tampa Police for non-compliance with existing orders.

As of Sunday evening, 1,007 cases of coronavirus were reported in Florida including 937 from residents. Of those, 58 cases were in Hillsborough County, 54 of whom are residents. No one in Hillsborough has died of the virus has died, but six have been hospitalized.

The statewide and local cases reported continue to increase daily as more and more residents access testing, which Castor and other officials still believe to be woefully lacking.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. John Kociuba

    March 22, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    Dear Citizens ~

    Re: U.S. Constitution

    Only thru Invasion or Unlawful Insurrection can your God given rights be temporarily halted to protect and defend the Constitution. AND THE CONGRESS MUST ISSUE “WAR” FIRST!

    “National Emergency” “Defense Authorization Act” Codified Law NOT ONE WORD WITHSTANDING!

    What the media is doing is pure TREASON!

    Reply

