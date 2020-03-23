fbpx
Last Call for 3.23.20 — A prime-time read of what's going down in Florida politics

Alan Cohn: Amid national crisis, we need to act to ensure what's right

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.23.20

As Florida hunkers down, Marion Hammer launches tone deaf attacks

Jerry Demings, Buddy Dyer: Confront coronavirus together, by staying apart

Winner and Loser of the week in Florida politics — Week of March 16

Last Call for 3.23.20 — A prime-time read of what's going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day’s politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

on

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

During a televised press conference Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he would issue an executive order requiring travelers arriving from New York and New Jersey to self-quarantine. Both states have a high concentration of coronavirus cases — New York leads the nation with nearly 21,000 as of Monday evening; New Jersey has the second-most cases with nearly 3,000. DeSantis said travelers who violate the order could face criminal penalties. The announcement comes as some states — and some local governments in Florida — have announced stay-at-home orders to combat the spread of COVID-19. DeSantis said a statewide stay-at-home order isn’t being considered yet.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 1,147 FL residents (+51 since 11 a.m. Monday)

— 80 Non-FL residents (+5 since 11 a.m. Monday)

Origin:

— 249 Travel related

— 233 Contact with a confirmed case

— 158 Both

— 587 Under investigation

Deaths:

— 18 in FL

Evening Reads

Over 1.5 billion globally asked to stay home to escape virus” via The Associated Press

The virus can be stopped, but only with harsh steps, experts say” via Donald G. McNeil Jr. of The New York Times

“‘I know, but what do you want me to do?’: Anthony Fauci’s strikingly honest review of Donald Trump’s coronavirus response” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post

Feds: Virus frauds spread, preying on Medicare recipients” via The Associated Press

Ken Lawson says DEO dealing with ‘unprecedented number’ of unemployment applications” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

FL college students have begun learning through video conferencing. Will it work?” via Isaac Morgan of the Florida Phoenix

Hillsborough won’t issue stay at home order, at least not this week” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics

Miami-Dade ER doctors say COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented in pleading letter to the public” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

High schoolers will take their AP exams at home, College Board says” via Jeff Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times

Florida Lottery closes offices, but games will continue” via Luis Ramadan of the Palm Beach Post

Virus sends a nation of restaurant-goers back to the kitchen” via The Associated Press

Quote of the Day

“I know people have questions about how long is this going to go on. I can tell you, my own wife has the same angst, and that’s natural.” — Ron DeSantis, in an afternoon coronavirus briefing.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

