Last Call for 3.23.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

During a televised press conference Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he would issue an executive order requiring travelers arriving from New York and New Jersey to self-quarantine. Both states have a high concentration of coronavirus cases — New York leads the nation with nearly 21,000 as of Monday evening; New Jersey has the second-most cases with nearly 3,000. DeSantis said travelers who violate the order could face criminal penalties. The announcement comes as some states — and some local governments in Florida — have announced stay-at-home orders to combat the spread of COVID-19. DeSantis said a statewide stay-at-home order isn’t being considered yet.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 1,147 FL residents (+51 since 11 a.m. Monday)

— 80 Non-FL residents (+5 since 11 a.m. Monday)

Origin:

— 249 Travel related

— 233 Contact with a confirmed case

— 158 Both

— 587 Under investigation

Deaths:

— 18 in FL

“I know people have questions about how long is this going to go on. I can tell you, my own wife has the same angst, and that’s natural.” — Ron DeSantis, in an afternoon coronavirus briefing.

