Last Call for 3.26.20 — A prime-time read of what's going down in Florida politics

Joe Henderson: Joe Biden attacked the wrong target in Ron DeSantis

Maybe Ron DeSantis will draw to his inside straight on coronavirus?

Ryan Gorman: Florida descends into coronavirus chaos

How to not look like a hostage in your next Zoom meeting

Lawrence Keefe: Criminals should pay heed — in Northern Florida, law enforcers are very much on the job

Last Call for 3.26.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day’s politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

on

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Employees enrolled in the state group insurance plan will have better access to telehealth and flu shots under an executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis this afternoon.

The order makes remote doctor visits available to state employees at no extra cost while allowing for employees with the state plan to get a flu shot at their doctor or at a pharmacy participating in the state’s pharmacy benefit manager network.

The order goes further, directing the Department of Management Services’ Division of State Group Insurance to “ensure that all cost-sharing that would have been applicable to state employees seeking immunization services under this Executive Order for the influenza vaccination be waived” until the Governor’s coronavirus emergency declaration expires.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 2,352 FL residents (+117 since 11 a.m. Thursday)

— 132 Non-FL residents (+12 since 11 a.m.Thursday)

Origin:

— 368 Travel related

— 468 Contact with a confirmed case

— 239 Both

— 1,309 Under investigation

Deaths:

— 29 in FL

Evening Reads

U.S. deaths from coronavirus top 1,000, amid incomplete reporting from authorities and anguish from those left behind” via Abigail Hauslohner, Reis Thebault and Jacqueline Dupree of The Washington Post

FAQ on stimulus checks, unemployment and the coronavirus bill” via Tara Siegel Bernard and Ron Lieber of The New York Times

Florida unemployment claims explode amid coronavirus layoffs” via Richard Danielson of Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s unemployed worry that struggling jobless benefits system could cost them federal help” via Gray Rohrer of the Orlando Sentinel

Ted Deutch voluntarily self-quarantining after son traveled to Spain” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

Margate doctor becomes first medical professional to die from COVID-19 in South Florida” via Brandon Beyer of WSVN 7 News

Piercing veil of secrecy, a second Broward ALF is linked to coronavirus infection” via Carol Marbin Miller, Daniel Chang and Bailey Lefever of the Miami Herald

Broward issues stay-at-home order” via Marc Freeman of the Sun-Sentinel

Duval County shows spike in coronavirus cases” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics

Orange County’s COVID-19 caseload now tops 100” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

When coronavirus hit, sick workers were told to stay home. But years ago, Florida blocked sick leave laws” via Chabeli Carrazana and Caroline Glenn of the Orlando Sentinel

Jane Castor, Rick Kriseman partner for unifying coronavirus message” via Janelle Irwin of Florida Politics

Hillsborough County suspends coronavirus testing appointments after reaching limit” via Janelle Irwin of Florida Politics

How West Palm Beach man outran it … almost” via Wayne Washington of the Palm Beach Post

As Brightline suspends service, 250 employees lose their jobs” via Susannah Bryan of the Sun-Sentinel

Department of Revenue extends property tax deadline from March 31 to April 15” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

Standard insurance for Florida businesses likely won’t cover COVID-19 losses” via Malena Carollo of the Tampa Bay Times

The end of door-to-door? Florida groups scramble to register voters amid COVID-19” via Bianca Padro Ocasio and David Smiley of the Miami Herald

Coronavirus is a get out of jail free card for some offenders in Florida” via Ana Ceballos of the News Service of Florida

Quote of the Day

“I am pleased the NCAA is allowing university discretion relating to collegiate athletes who want to help others at this time of crisis. With Trevor [Lawrence]’s GoFundMe page being reinstated, the world still turned, the sun still rose, and the sky is not falling. Clearly, the NCAA can evolve with the times.” — Rep. Chip LaMarca, on the NCAA’s decision regarding a Clemson player’s COVID-19 fundraiser.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights

Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

Department of Revenue extends property tax deadline to April 15﻿.