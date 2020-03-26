Last Call for 3.26.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Employees enrolled in the state group insurance plan will have better access to telehealth and flu shots under an executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis this afternoon.

The order makes remote doctor visits available to state employees at no extra cost while allowing for employees with the state plan to get a flu shot at their doctor or at a pharmacy participating in the state’s pharmacy benefit manager network.

The order goes further, directing the Department of Management Services’ Division of State Group Insurance to “ensure that all cost-sharing that would have been applicable to state employees seeking immunization services under this Executive Order for the influenza vaccination be waived” until the Governor’s coronavirus emergency declaration expires.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 2,352 FL residents (+117 since 11 a.m. Thursday)

— 132 Non-FL residents (+12 since 11 a.m.Thursday)

Origin:

— 368 Travel related

— 468 Contact with a confirmed case

— 239 Both

— 1,309 Under investigation

Deaths:

— 29 in FL

Quote of the Day

“I am pleased the NCAA is allowing university discretion relating to collegiate athletes who want to help others at this time of crisis. With Trevor [Lawrence]’s GoFundMe page being reinstated, the world still turned, the sun still rose, and the sky is not falling. Clearly, the NCAA can evolve with the times.” — Rep. Chip LaMarca, on the NCAA’s decision regarding a Clemson player’s COVID-19 fundraiser.

