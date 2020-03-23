Miami Beach Police to investigate photo leak from Andrew Gillum hotel incident

Miami Beach Police have started an internal review after several photos from an incident involving Andrew Gillum appear to have been leaked to the media.

The Daily Mail obtained photos from inside the hotel room purporting to show bags of meth and several prescription pill bottles.

Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said the department is reviewing how those photos got out to the public prior to the completion of public records requests.

“It’s unknown how the report was shared,” Rodriguez said in an email highlighted by the Tallahassee Democrat, “and yes it is being looked at.”

No charges were filed after Gillum was found heavily intoxicated in a Miami Beach hotel room with bags of crystal meth on the floor. Gillum was inside that room the night of March 12 with two other men, and the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate denies using the drug. One of those men appeared to have overdosed.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum said at the time.

“While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement. I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”

In recent months, Gillum had been pushing to register voters and help raise money for the Florida Democratic Party. He also served as a CNN contributor.

But the incident prompted Gillum to pull back from those public-facing roles and enter rehab for alcohol abuse.

“After conversation with my family and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance and enter a rehabilitation facility at this time,” Gillum said.

“Since my race for Governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person.”