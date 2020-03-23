fbpx
Connect with us

Tampa Bay

St. Pete curbside recycling on pause, but not because of coronavirus

Headlines Tampa Bay

Rick Kriseman: Stay-at-home order on the table for St. Pete

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough won't issue stay at home order, at least not this week

Headlines Tampa Bay

Out of work? Here's how to get help with meals during the coronavirus crisis

Headlines Tampa Bay

If Tampa orders 'stay at home,' will St. Pete and Pinellas follow?

Tampa Bay

USF St. Pete student tests positive for coronavirus

Tampa Bay

St. Pete curbside recycling on pause, but not because of coronavirus

Residents can still drop recycling off at a city brush site.

on

The city of St. Petersburg is temporarily suspending curbside recycling collection beginning Tuesday, according to a social media update Monday.

The city notes the suspension of service is due to a mechanical issue at the vendor’s recycling facility where recycling is processed and not because of COVID-19.

Residents can still drop recyclables off at city brush sites and other recycling drop-off sites throughout the city.

A list of those locations is available on the city’s website. Those locations include:

— 1000 62nd Ave. NE.

— 7750 26th Ave. N.

—2500 26th Ave. S.

— 4015 Dr. Martin Luther King St. S.

— 2453 20th Ave. N.

The sites are open from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. seven days a week.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.