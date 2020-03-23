St. Pete curbside recycling on pause, but not because of coronavirus

The city of St. Petersburg is temporarily suspending curbside recycling collection beginning Tuesday, according to a social media update Monday.

The city notes the suspension of service is due to a mechanical issue at the vendor’s recycling facility where recycling is processed and not because of COVID-19.

Residents can still drop recyclables off at city brush sites and other recycling drop-off sites throughout the city.

A list of those locations is available on the city’s website. Those locations include:

— 1000 62nd Ave. NE.

— 7750 26th Ave. N.

—2500 26th Ave. S.

— 4015 Dr. Martin Luther King St. S.

— 2453 20th Ave. N.

The sites are open from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. seven days a week.