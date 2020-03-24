Personnel note: Mike Tanner elected as next Florida Bar President

Jacksonville attorney Mike Tanner was elected the president-elect designate of The Florida Bar, the association announced Tuesday.

Tanner will take over as President in June, following the completion of current President Dori Foster-Morales’ term.

The Florida Bar said Tanner won the election over fellow Board of Governors member Renee Thompson by less than 100 votes — Tanner received 8,647 to Thompson’s 8,558.

The Florida Bar is an arm of the Florida Supreme Court charged with lawyer regulation and other professional activities. The Bar’s Board of Governors exclusive authority to formulate and adopt matters of policy concerning the activities of the Bar subject to limitations in the Rules Regulating The Florida Bar.

In addition to Tanner’s election, The Florida Bar announced the winners of elections to four board circuit seats.

In Florida’s 4th Judicial Circuit, W. Braxton Gilliam IV of Jacksonville defeated John M. Phillips of Jacksonville, 1,044 votes to 416.

In the Florida’s 11th Judicial Circuit, Alice Sum of Miami defeated Michael Shelley of Miami Beach, 1,894 votes to 572.

Two elections were held in Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit. The Seat 1 race saw incumbent Jay Kim of Ft. Lauderdale defeat Bill Gelin of Oakland Park, 1,295 votes to 663. In the Seat 4 race, incumbent Hilary Creary of Ft. Lauderdale defeated Christina McKinnon of Miramar, 1,063 votes to 758.