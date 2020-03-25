fbpx
Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Who's behind Margaret Good's COVID-19 public service website?

2020 Headlines

Laurel Lee will 'closely assess' accommodations for candidate qualification

2020 Headlines

Coronavirus suddenly upends campaign themes for both parties

2020 Headlines

Priorities USA ads pound Donald Trump on coronavirus response

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden blasts Donald Trump's coronavirus response in new digital ad

2020 Headlines

Election limbo as coronavirus outbreak upends US primaries
State Rep. Margaret Good is taking on Vern Buchanan.

2020

Who’s behind Margaret Good’s COVID-19 public service website?

Disclaimer when website launched credited a state political committee, which isn’t allowed.

on

Like other Congressional candidates, Sarasota Democrat Margaret Good is directing voters to public health info instead of campaign rhetoric. But there’s indication her initial plan was for a state political committee to illegally fund a site promoting her federal candidacy.

There was significant confusion Tuesday about who posted a campaign-financed website on the COVID-19 outbreak in Sarasota. For hours, the website was credited to the political committee New Day Florida.

Good, who now serves as a Sarasota state lawmaker, pointed social media followers to SRQCOVID.com, which delivers local information about the coronavirus.

“The virus, and the response to it, is moving so quickly that we all need a one stop resource for information,” she tweeted, along with a link to SRQCOVID.com. “We have created a website that compiles vital information for Sarasota County. Please get in touch if we can help!”

It’s not unusual to shift to public service campaigning during a crisis; her Republican opponent Rep. Vern Buchanan put up a billboard this week encouraging constituents to wash their hands.

But the New Day Florida disclosure muddied legality.

It likely wouldn’t be a problem if Good was running for reelection to the House. A political committee can’t spend money on public service announcements but can promote a candidate. Good’s name and face appear prominently on the site.

But Good has filed for federal office and adamantly stressed her intention to challenge Buchanan (despite keeping a state campaign account open). That means for New Day Florida to fund to site would either mean illegally wading into a federal contest or that it was breaking from legally allowable activity by funding a public service announcement.

Kevin Lata, Good’s campaign manager, said the disclaimer was a mistake. By Tuesday evening, the website changed to say it was “paid for and authorized by Margaret Good for Congress.”

“There was an issue with the web developer who made this,” Lata said. “Once the campaign realized, it was changed immediately.”

Nancy Watkins, a Republican campaign treasurer not affiliated with any candidate in Florida’s 16th Congressional District, said the disclaimer was a problem, and not just because it had been written in a way that didn’t meet federal or state standards.

“A Florida political committee may only engage in its own administrative actions, like accounting fees, or to influence the results of a Florida election,” she explained.

Indeed, like make candidates who switch to federal office, there’s a number of resources Good can’t take with her.

New Day Florida helped her win a 2018 special election and to win reelection that November, but it can’t help her in Congress.

That means there’s nearly $12,000 in the account with little use. That is more than enough to cover a website like SRQCOVID.com, which cost less than $1,000 entirely.

Watkins noted an interesting facet about this particular case. Since Good is technically still filed as a state candidate, the argument could be made the site in fact supported her state candidacy.

But Good’s state candidacy is a campaign on paper only. She did raise $45,608 toward her reelection before announcing in July she’s running for Congress. But she hasn’t raised a dime at the state level since, and has filed waivers with the Division of Elections the last four reporting periods.

Good’s campaign acknowledges a state political committee cannot back the SRQCOVID.com website, which promotes her candidacy for Congress. The campaign maintains the initial disclaimer was an error.

Moreover, they stressed this site exists primarily to inform the public on a crisis, with information on price gouging, school and business closures and the like, and a mistake shouldn’t take away from that effort.

When Florida Politics noticed the committee credit on the site, a call was placed to New Day Florida chair Jason Blank, but he forwarded calls on the site to Good’s campaign. As soon as the issue was brought to the campaign’s attention, the line was fixed.

But Lata had no answer about another peculiar element about the site. It only contains information about Sarasota County facilities.

Good’s statehouse jurisdiction, House District 72, is contained entirely within Sarasota County. But the Congressional District is made up primarily of Manatee County, along with parts of north Sarasota County and south Hillsborough. A federal campaign would be better served providing information on all three counties, or at least the one where the bulk of voters live.

But when asked why only Sarasota information appeared on the site, Lata said he would have to look into that further.

Homepage for SRQCOVID.com.

Disclaimers on SRQCOVID.com. Top disclaimer as it appeared Tuesday evening. Bottom as it appeared before campaign received a query from Florida Politics.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Jeff king

    March 25, 2020 at 6:02 am

    What a twat.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.