fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus

With church bells and candles, France honors coronavirus victims

Coronavirus

‘We are collapsing’: Virus pummels medics in Spain and Italy

Coronavirus Headlines

Donald Trump’s Easter goal in war on virus a nod to faith, business

Coronavirus Headlines

Chip LaMarca hammers 'outdated' NCAA rules after Clemson blocks player from raising money for coronavirus victims

Coronavirus Headlines

Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for new coronavirus

Coronavirus

Of America and sacrifice: Is the country ready to step up?
A man jogs in an empty Paris street, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron urged employees to keep working in supermarkets, production sites and other businesses that need to keep running amid stringent restrictions of movement due to the rapid spreading of the new coronavirus in the country. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Coronavirus

With church bells and candles, France honors coronavirus victims

The gesture was timed for the Christian celebration of the feast of the Annunciation.

on

From famed Gothic cathedrals to modest village churches, places of worship around France rang their bells in collective prayer Wednesday for people who have died and those who are helping keep the sick alive during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pews stood empty because the faithful, like most of the French population, are confined at their homes. But believers and non-believers joined the expression of communion by lighting candles in windows as the sun set over the Eiffel Tower and monumental churches.

France’s bishops called for Catholics and non-Catholics to take part in the candle-lighting in a shared “prayer for the dead, the sick and their loved ones, for all the medical personnel and all those who make the life of our country possible.”

The gesture was timed for the Christian celebration of the feast of the Annunciation, which marks the day when the archangel Gabriel told Mary she would have a child. Christmas comes nine months later.

The Grand Mosque of Lyon also was lit up specially Wednesday evening. A prayer read out from the minaret requested support for hospital staffs and workers keeping other public services running during the nationwide health emergency.

The mosque’s rector praised those “who, despite the gravity of the health situation, are fighting with courage and humility to face down this epidemic that is touching all the French people.”

With more than 25,000 known cases and more than 1,300 virus-related deaths in France as of Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron launched a military operation and pledged massive investment in hospitals to fight its spread.

As night fell in the Paris suburb of Le Pecq, the Rev. Emmanuel Gougaud pushed a button to set the bells ringing in St. Pauline Church.

To ensure the bells did not attract a crowd, the priest then locked himself inside, and celebrated Mass, all alone.

___

Republished with permission from the Associated Press.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Here are the Florida communities with 'stay at home' orders in place.