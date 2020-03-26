State health officials confirm 378 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths overnight

The state has 378 new coronavirus cases and five new reported deaths Thursday, putting the state’s tally of coronavirus cases over 2,000 for the first time.

Department of Health officials now report 2,355 COVID-19 cases, including 2,235 Florida residents, and 28 deaths. The release was largest single-report jump the state has experienced.

With expanding testing capabilities, reported numbers are expected to continue to rise. Local governments and the state have opened several drive-thru testing sites throughout the state.

South Florida remains the biggest hotspot of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Miami-Dade County now has 616 confirmed cases while Broward County has 504. That marks a 125-count increase in Miami-Dade, 92-count increase in Broward County since Wednesday evening.

Palm Beach County now has 169 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Hillsborough County has 142 and Orange County has 110.

Of the reported cases, 390 traveled, 405 had contact with a confirmed case and 243 traveled and had contact with a confirmed case. Officials are still attempting to source 1,317 cases.

On Wednesday, health officials reported 510 new cases to bump the state’s count to 1,977 and 23 deaths.

Earlier that day, President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Florida, allowing the state to more efficiently draw down federal resources to help combat the virus.

And Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to defend his decision to not order people shelter in place statewide. Instead, several local jurisdictions have enforced their own closures and sheltering orders.

The Governor is asking senior citizens and anyone with underlying medical issues to stay at home to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

And during a streamed television press conference Wednesday, he addressed hospital capacity, noting there are still 35% of hospital beds available and 33% of intensive care beds open. The current hospitalization rate of coronavirus patients is between 18% and 20%.

U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch and Lois Frankel pushed the federal government for additional supplies to help test Floridians in a letter sent to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar Thursday, noting the nearly 2,000 confirmed cases in the state as of Wednesday.