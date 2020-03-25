State health officials: 1,977 cases, 23 deaths related to the coronavirus

State health officials now report 1,977 cases and 23 deaths related to the coronavirus Friday after reported cases jumped Wednesday evening.

Department of Health officials confirmed 295 additional cases after the morning report added 215 cases and two deaths. The combined 510 cases is the largest one-day increase the state has seen in COVID-19 cases.

But that comes as the state has expanded testing capabilities with more pop-up testing facilities and increased supplies.

The total count includes 110 non-Florida residents among the 1,867 residents.

Of the confirmed cases, 385 had traveled, 368 had contact with a confirmed case and 230 had both. The sources of 1,021 cases are still under investigation.

As of Wednesday morning, South Florida remained the biggest hotspot of COVID-19 cases in the state. Miami-Dade County had 400 confirmed cases while Broward County has 355. Palm County has 118.

On Monday evening, construction began on a 250-bed field hospital at the Miami-Dade Youth Fair grounds to prepare for an increase in hospitalizations. On Friday, the state opened a multi-lane drive-thru testing facility in Broward County that tested more than 700 individuals its first day.

Earlier Wednesday, President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Florida, allowing the state to more efficiently draw down federal resources to help combat the virus.