215 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths reported in Florida

State health officials tallied two more deaths and 215 more confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday morning.

The now 1,682 cases are more than twice the total of 830 reported Sunday morning and the biggest rise in reported cases between twice-daily reports. That count is comprised of 1,583 cases among Florida residents and 99 non-residents tested and isolated in the state.

At least 22 Floridians have now died from the novel coronavirus.

As of Tuesday evening, the state had 1,467 confirmed cases among 1,379 residents and 88 non-residents.

But increasingly common 100-plus jumps in reported cases is likely due to the state expanding its testing capabilities as more of the state’s order of a half million testing swabs ship in. Still, the state lacks the resources to test people who aren’t in at-risk populations already showing symptoms.

Tuesday evening, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued executive orders requiring anyone who has visited New York, New Jersey or Connecticut in the last three weeks to self-isolate and asking Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to advise seniors over the age of 65 to stay at home if possible.

Leon County will be joining the growing list of communities that have issued their own stay-at-home orders as the Governor has repeatedly defended his decision not to issue one statewide.