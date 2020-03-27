Pre-coronavirus economy held steady, but next month will tell a different story

Unemployment in Florida held steady at just 2.8% in February, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Friday report. The labor force also increased with 195,000 Floridians entering the workforce over the year.

Florida businesses created 157,700 private-sector jobs over the year and the state’s annual private-sector job growth rate of 2.0% continued to outpace the national job growth rate of 1.7%.

However, and it’s a really big “however,” those numbers represent a pre-coronavirus economy and next month’s report will likely show some major decline.

More people filed unemployment claims in Florida last week than ever have before in the state.

More than 74,000 individuals applied, shattering Florida’s previous record of 40,403 set in 2009 as the state reeled from the Great Recession. The jobless reports also amounted to a massive jump from the previous week when 6,256 claims were filed.

Unemployment claims are so rampant, the state’s unemployment website crashed Thursday and phone lines clogged amid a backlog of out-of-work residents.

Take into consideration also that the second largest private sector job growth in February occurred in leisure and hospitality, the sector most likely to be negatively impacted by businesses closures and rollbacks.

Businesses across the state, particularly bars, restaurants and hotels, are either closing entirely or operating on significantly scaled back operations. The Leisure and hospitality industry added 28,400 new jobs in February, many of which might have been erased after Florida Gov. Ron DeSatis ordered all bars and nightclubs closed for at least 30 days in early March.

Still, some of the new jobs added could stay in tact. Nearly 36,000 private education and health care service jobs were added in February. Private education jobs might be affected by coronavirus-related closures or reductions, but health services jobs will be in demand.

Private sector growth also occurred in the trade, transportation and utilities sector with 27,000 new positions, of which some jobs might remain at least somewhat safe. Professional and business services added more than 26,000 jobs to an industry most likely to weather the economic impacts of COVID-19. Though even professional jobs are at risk as companies face limited revenue amid a declining economy.