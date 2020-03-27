fbpx
Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Pre-coronavirus economy held steady, but next month will tell a different story

Corona Economics Headlines

Sorry, Floridians: State regulators say no cocktails to go

Corona Economics Headlines

Department of Revenue orders two-week delay in property tax payment deadline

Corona Economics

Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Honda, Toyota seek to restart factories

Corona Economics Headlines

TECO plans to pass $130M in fuel savings to customers to help offset coronavirus losses

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida, U.S. shatter unemployment claim records

Corona Economics

Pre-coronavirus economy held steady, but next month will tell a different story

Unemployment claims in March are shattering records.

on

Unemployment in Florida held steady at just 2.8% in February, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Friday report. The labor force also increased with 195,000 Floridians entering the workforce over the year.

Florida businesses created 157,700 private-sector jobs over the year and the state’s annual private-sector job growth rate of 2.0% continued to outpace the national job growth rate of 1.7%.

However, and it’s a really big “however,” those numbers represent a pre-coronavirus economy and next month’s report will likely show some major decline.

More people filed unemployment claims in Florida last week than ever have before in the state.

More than 74,000 individuals applied, shattering Florida’s previous record of 40,403 set in 2009 as the state reeled from the Great Recession. The jobless reports also amounted to a massive jump from the previous week when 6,256 claims were filed.

Unemployment claims are so rampant, the state’s unemployment website crashed Thursday and phone lines clogged amid a backlog of out-of-work residents.

Take into consideration also that the second largest private sector job growth in February occurred in leisure and hospitality, the sector most likely to be negatively impacted by businesses closures and rollbacks.

Businesses across the state, particularly bars, restaurants and hotels, are either closing entirely or operating on significantly scaled back operations. The Leisure and hospitality industry added 28,400 new jobs in February, many of which might have been erased after Florida Gov. Ron DeSatis ordered all bars and nightclubs closed for at least 30 days in early March.

Still, some of the new jobs added could stay in tact. Nearly 36,000 private education and health care service jobs were added in February. Private education jobs might be affected by coronavirus-related closures or reductions, but health services jobs will be in demand.

Private sector growth also occurred in the trade, transportation and utilities sector with 27,000 new positions, of which some jobs might remain at least somewhat safe. Professional and business services added more than 26,000 jobs to an industry most likely to weather the economic impacts of COVID-19. Though even professional jobs are at risk as companies face limited revenue amid a declining economy.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Sorry, Floridians: State rules no cocktails to-go.