Miami-Dade County surpasses 1,000 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases jump more than 500 overnight, 8 die

3 more die in Pinellas County due to coronavirus, bringing local death toll to 4

Virus infections top 600,000 globally with long fight ahead

‘Officers are scared out there’: Coronavirus hits US police

Change in rules: State regulators now say yes to cocktails to go

With increased testing, Florida officials are continuing to uncover more cases of the virus.

on

Miami-Dade County has surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as it continues to lead Florida’s 67 counties.

Those numbers are courtesy of a Saturday morning update from the Department of Health.

It was only this past Monday that the number of known cases in the entire state of Florida crossed 1,000 for the first time. Just five days later, officials have confirmed more than 1,000 cases in Miami-Dade County alone.

It’s important to note that increase is not solely due to a rapid rise in the virus’s spread. Rather, state officials and local hospitals has begun ramping up their testing capability in recent weeks.

But that rise should also serve as an indicator that the current listing of identified cases is not yet an accurate assessment of how many people actually have the virus because even with increased testing, the state still lacks adequate supplies to test everyone who suspects they might have the virus.

Without a full understanding of who has the virus — and without a vaccine or reliable way to treat those symptoms — health officials have urged Americans to cut down on social interactions until the virus’s spread is under control.

Miami-Dade County has 1,003 positive tests in total. Those cases are made up of 981 Florida residents, 21 nonresidents and one Florida resident isolated outside the state.

The county has shot past Broward County — which neighbors Miami-Dade to the north — in terms of leading the state in confirmed cases. Broward has 814 total positives as of Saturday morning.

Despite its lead in confirmed cases in recent days, Miami-Dade only recorded its first death due to the virus on Friday. As of Saturday morning, that number has risen to three total deaths.

Most who show symptoms develop a fever or cough and may have trouble breathing, though they do recover. Older individuals and those with underlying health risks are susceptible to developing more severe symptoms, however.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

