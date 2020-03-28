Coronavirus cases jump more than 500 overnight, 8 die

Coronavirus cases spiked again overnight in Florida, with Department of Health officials reporting Saturday morning an increase of more than 500 confirmed cases and eight more deaths.

They now report 3,763 COVID-19 cases, including 3,608 Florida residents. At least 526 have been hospitalized from the novel coronavirus, an increase of 23.

The new deaths include three in Pinellas County, as well as deaths in Broward, Dade, Lee, Pasco and Volusia counties. Their ages ranged from 52 to 83.

Most of the state’s positive coronavirus cases are in South Florida, but the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas have become growing hotspots of the virus.

Miami-Dade County now reports more than 1,000 total cases from 981 residents, 21 non-Florida residents and one resident isolated out of state. Broward County has 814 confirmed cases and Palm Beach County has 292 confirmed.

Orange County crossed Hillsborough County in number of confirmed cases with 206 to Hillsborough’s 195. Duval County has 115 confirmed and Lee has 101.

Friday was the deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic in Florida.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis added Louisiana to the list of states travelers from must self-isolate.

On Monday, DeSantis ordered plane travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-isolate for 14 days upon entering Florida. And the following day, he ordered all travelers from those states who returned in the last three weeks to self-isolate for 14 days.

Also Friday, the Governor suspended vacation rentals in the state, adding to prohibitions already made by some local jurisdictions.