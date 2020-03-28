fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Coronavirus cases jump more than 500 overnight, 8 die

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Friday the deadliest day so far in Florida's fight against coronavirus

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. DeSantis suspends new vacation rentals amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Testing backlog to blame for Florida's COVID-19 jump?

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Here's which Florida communities have lockdown or stay at home orders in place

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Nassau Teacher's Association blasts school district for calling teachers to work

Coronavirus in Florida

Coronavirus cases jump more than 500 overnight, 8 die

There are now 3,763 COVID-19 cases in Florida.

on

Coronavirus cases spiked again overnight in Florida, with Department of Health officials reporting Saturday morning an increase of more than 500 confirmed cases and eight more deaths.

They now report 3,763 COVID-19 cases, including 3,608 Florida residents. At least 526 have been hospitalized from the novel coronavirus, an increase of 23.

The new deaths include three in Pinellas County, as well as deaths in Broward, Dade, Lee, Pasco and Volusia counties. Their ages ranged from 52 to 83.

Most of the state’s positive coronavirus cases are in South Florida, but the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas have become growing hotspots of the virus.

Miami-Dade County now reports more than 1,000 total cases from 981 residents, 21 non-Florida residents and one resident isolated out of state. Broward County has 814 confirmed cases and Palm Beach County has 292 confirmed.

Orange County crossed Hillsborough County in number of confirmed cases with 206 to Hillsborough’s 195. Duval County has 115 confirmed and Lee has 101.

Friday was the deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic in Florida.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis added Louisiana to the list of states travelers from must self-isolate.

On Monday, DeSantis ordered plane travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-isolate for 14 days upon entering Florida. And the following day, he ordered all travelers from those states who returned in the last three weeks to self-isolate for 14 days.

Also Friday, the Governor suspended vacation rentals in the state, adding to prohibitions already made by some local jurisdictions.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Marlene

    March 28, 2020 at 11:42 am

    We are doomed by political incompetence.

    Reply

  2. John Kociuba

    March 28, 2020 at 11:50 am

    Americans should raid all these media corporate offices and shut them down for war crimes!

    It is an act of war to attack the United States economy thru fear as a psychological weapon!

    This piece came directly from Associated Press!

    500,000 cases out of 7.8 Billion globally.

    60,000 U.S. cases out of 330 million Americans!

    2700 Florida cases out of 21.3 million Floridians!

    STOP SCARING MARLENE!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Change in rules: State regulators now say yes to cocktails to go.