Friday the deadliest day so far in Florida’s fight against coronavirus

Friday has been thus far the deadliest day in Florida’s ongoing battle against the coronavirus, as numbers released by the Department of Health reveal.

Friday morning’s report listed 34 deaths; the new total at nightfall is 46, even though not all of those cases were listed as “counted” on Friday itself.

Among the newest COVID-19 casualties: five new deaths from Broward County, doubling the total from five to 10; a 79 year old male from Dade; a 71 year old woman from Hillsborough; a 94-year-old man from Lee; a 68-year-old woman from Orange County; two women from Palm Beach County, aged 76 and 90 respectively; and a 67 year old man from St. Johns County.

Hospitalizations are now at 503, up from 456 in the morning.

Positive tests are up nearly 300 to 3,198 since Friday morning. Over 3,000 of those are Florida residents, a data point worth mentioning to the Department of Health.

The one hopeful sign: an actual day-over-day dip in positive tests. 497 positives on Friday represents the lowest number of new diagnoses since Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 cases has continued to spike this week, even as more and more counties have implemented stay-at-home orders, though health officials note such efforts can take a couple of weeks to potentially “flatten the curve.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that his administration would add highway checkpoints and adding travelers from Louisiana to the state’s quarantine order to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Florida.

These travel restrictions follow a Tuesday directive that plane travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut should self-isolate for 14 days upon entering Florida.

DeSantis has been staunchly criticized by Democrats, including former candidate for Governor Gwen Graham and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, for not locking don the state.

However, President Donald Trump offered an endorsement of DeSantis, “very talented guy … a very good Governor who’s doing a fantastic job for Florida.”

“Florida’s been doing very well,” Trump said, “in the sense of testing … the tests show much better results.”

“He will get it all resolved,” Trump vowed.