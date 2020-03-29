Connect with us

Employee at Broward juvenile justice program tests positive for coronavirus

Where are Florida's COVID-19 hotspots? Maybe not all where you think

State adds 200 coronavirus cases overnight

Here's which Florida communities have lockdown or stay at home orders in place

Coronavirus community spread identified in The Villages

Ron DeSantis wants airlines to stop coronavirus 'super spreaders'
All youths and staff are asymptomatic.

An employee at a Broward County juvenile justice program facility has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ).

The employee at Broward Youth Treatment Center was confirmed positive Friday. There are 27 youths currently in the program, but all youths and other staff are asymptomatic.

“The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice continues to take all necessary precautions related to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Florida,” according to a release by the department. “We will continue to prioritize the wellbeing of our youth and the staff who care for them and are equipped to handle any potential cases of COVID-19 within state-operated detention centers and residential commitment programs in Florida.”

A medical professional will clear the employee, who has not been at work for five days, with a full recovery before they return to the program.

Program leaders implemented a daily sanitation plan to reduce the risk of spreading or contamination from an infectious illness, which includes monitoring staff and youths for flu-like symptoms. The department will not admit additional youth to the program until further notice.

“DJJ is working closely with the local county health department to determine next steps for screening staff and the youth at the program,” the department said.

All staff, essential vendors and approved visitors entering the program are screened every day, and staff will continue to be screened when they report to work.

With a department emergency order suspending visitation at state-operated detention centers and residential commitment programs, no visitor has been inside the program within the last 14 days. The order will last under April 15, unless extended.

DJJ’s Office of Health Services developed COVID-19 guidance, in compliance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, for all facilities serving DJJ youth. This guidance included the Centers’ criteria on how to assess and care for youth who are exhibiting fever and respiratory symptoms and environmental cleaning and disinfection recommendations.

Florida prisons have temporarily stopped accepting new inmates, a move aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus in state correctional facilities but that shifts the burden of housing offenders to local officials.

