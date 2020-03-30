Panhandle House candidate calls on Governor to suspend tolls

A candidate in the race for a Panhandle House of Representatives seat is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to help ease financial burdens on Floridians during the coronavirus outbreak by lifting tolls on all roads in the state.

Jonathan Tallman, one of four Republican candidates seeking the HD 4 seat in the Fort Walton Beach area, sent a letter to DeSantis calling on his fellow Republican to temporarily lift all tolls on state roads.

In his March 28 letter, Tallman said he is “extremely impressed” with DeSantis’s handling of the crisis in Florida thus far. He said the economic crunch on workers in the state could be eased by lifting all tolls.

“The tolls currently are being put back into the coffers of government and could be put back into the pockets of our hard-working families during and after this crisis when many in our community will be trying to get back on their feet,” Tallman wrote. “I encourage you to take emergency action and lift the tolls in the state of Florida.”

Tallman listed seven points as to why the lifting of tolls would help ease the financial burden during the coronavirus crises.

Ultimately, Tallman said lifting tolls would “provide a major economic benefit for our working families and for those who are struggling financially during this difficult time and will stimulate the local economy.”

Tallman faces competition for HD 4 from three other Republicans including Sandra Atkinson, Jeff Hinkle and Patt Maney. The four are vying for the Florida House seat being vacated by Republican Mel Ponder who is running for an Okaloosa County Commission seat.

Hinkle currently leads the pack in cash on hand. Through February, he had brought in $36,500 from donors and put down $500,000 in candidate loans. He has about $496,000 banked.

Maney leads in outside fundraising with about $95,000 raised and $80,000 banked. Tallman has brought in $47,700 and has $39,100 in his campaign account, while Atkinson reports just shy of $10,000 raised and approximately $2,500 on hand.

Earlier this month, Hinkle and Tallman issued back-to-back announcements proclaiming they had gathered enough petition signatures to make the primary ballot.

No Democrat has announced candidacy this year in the heavily Republican-leaning district.