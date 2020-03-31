Tallahassee COVID-19 drive-thru testing site closed for storms

Tallahassee’s coronavirus drive-thru testing site is closed Tuesday for an approaching wind and thunderstorm.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Leon County beginning at 1 p.m. and continuing until 8 p.m., making tents and other temporary outdoor structures vulnerable to winds and debris. Scattered thunderstorms could begin in the afternoon or evening.

The city’s testing site is located in the Northwood Centre parking lot and operated by Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

As a tented and barricaded outdoor space in the Northwood Centre parking lot, the testing site would be vulnerable to weather.

“Due to the likelihood of inclement weather in our area, the COVID-19 drive through testing site at the Northwood Centre will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, March 31,” Mayor John Dailey tweeted.

