Last Call for 4.1.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A statewide stay-at-home order compelling residents not to leave their houses except for essential trips goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the call one day after the state reported more than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus in 24 hours. The order also comes after the Governor had spent the last week defending his decision not to issue a state-level order, leaving the decision to local governments.

President Donald Trump’s decision to extend social distancing recommendations through the end of April played was the impetus, at least in part.

The order will still allow for some out-of-home activities, such as caring for family, shopping for necessities or exercising — so long as people maintain the six feet of personal space that social distancing calls for.

County sheriffs will be able to enforce the order with the threat of criminal charges, but DeSantis said not everyone out doing something nonessential will necessarily be arrested or subjected to a criminal penalty.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 7,495 FL residents (+801 since 11 a.m. Wednesday)

— 278 Non-FL residents (+17 since 11 a.m. Wednesday)

Origin:

— 807 Travel related

— 1,164 Contact with a confirmed case

— 504 Both

— 5,020 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 990 in FL

Deaths:

— 101 in FL

Quote of the Day

“At some point, you do need to just exercise good judgment. The government can’t ham-fist everyone into their bedroom. That’s just not practical.” — Ron DeSantis, on enforcing the statewide stay-at-home order.

