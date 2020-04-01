Does Ron DeSantis’ safer-at-home order allow megachurches to continue meeting? Looks like it

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide safer-at-home order Wednesday that will go into effect Friday, but it might have one glaring hole that would allow churches or other religious gathering places to continue to hold in-person religious services regardless of the number of people in attendance and without regard to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines.

The order exempts “attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues and houses of worship.”

That loophole could be a potentially huge deal in Hillsborough County where a Brandon megachurch pastor was arrested this week for holding church services in violation of a local ordinance prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and State Attorney Andrew Warren issued a warrant for Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne’s arrest earlier this week after he hosted a Sunday morning worship service with 300-500 partitioners despite “educational” outreach from the Sheriff’s office urging him not to and cautioning that such a gathering would violate the county’s safer at home order.

Howard-Browne later turned himself in and then bonded out of jail and is now back at home, potentially planning more services this weekend.

The Governor’s executive order supersedes “any conflicting official action or order issued by local officials in response to COVID-19.”

It specifies that any local orders that allow “essential services or essential activities prohibited by this order” are no longer valid once the order takes effect.

That means the authority by which an arrest warrant was obtained for Howard-Browne will no longer be present as of Friday, removing the county’s ability to enforce social distancing guidelines at his or other churches. Chronister told Florida Politics Tuesday that rearresting Howard-Browne or closing his church altogether were potential options on the table, but DeSantis’ order seems to wipe away that ability.

There is a potential catch, however, that attorneys may be able to use to maintain enforcement.

Under the executive order, “a social gathering in a public space is not an essential activity. Local jurisdictions shall ensure that groups of people greater than 10 are not permitted to congregate in any public space.”

But, the order also specifically lists religious services as an “essential activity.” Further, while churches typically are open to the public, they are still privately owned and operated and their facilities located on private property.

County and city attorneys as well as the state attorney’s office were all still reviewing the order before offering an analysis on how it affected Hillsborough County’s order.

However a private attorney, Charles Gallagher with the law firm Gallagher & Associates, agreed the executive order does not prohibit religious services or limit attendance.

“Yes, I think that church services at a church or house of worship are permitted under this order,” Gallagher said after reviewing the order. “This absolutely protects religious services in [their buildings].”