As millions struggle, Andrew Gillum’s Forward Florida keeps asking for money

As coronavirus saturates Florida, the human toll continues growing.

I don’t just mean the 77 dead or the more than 6,000 who are ill. They are just one piece of the anxiety this pandemic has brought to our state.

The sanity of our seniors who are increasingly isolated from society; the education of our children, many of whom are not prepared to learn online; the checking accounts of our servers and hotel workers, which are dipping into the red with a shoddy unemployment system making relief take weeks to arrive rather than days.

The list of people and causes that need a helping hand to get through this is seemingly endless. But Forward Florida isn’t on it.

The political committee keeps blasting out emails asking for cash to register voters ahead of the 2020 election.

“I’ll get right to the point. Here at Forward Florida Action, we are working every day to register new voters. And now, as we are shifting more of our efforts online due to the public health emergency, we need your help,” Executive Director Rosy Gonzalez Speers wrote in a Monday fundraising call.

Without your cash, Forward Florida won’t be able to meet it’s $25,000 fundraising goal for the quarter.

Voter registration is important, no doubt, but now — not only during this pandemic, but just days after the committee’s former leader, Andrew Gillum, checked into rehab — is not the time to donate to a political committee.

Not even the $3 they asked for last week.

Anyone who would consider chipping in Forward Florida should google the “tip jar” website for their community. Here’s an example.

Take a look at the hundreds of people who were laid off and are relying on charity to pay the bills that, for many, are due tomorrow.

Many of them are the same people that Forward Florida is reaching out to through their voter registration effort (which, it should be noted, they haven’t been very successful at).

And, if you are in a position to help, every single one of them deserve it more than some rudderless political committee.