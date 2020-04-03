19 deaths, nearly 600 new coronavirus cases reported overnight in Florida

At least 19 additional Floridians have died of complications from the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health, raising the state’s death toll to 163.

Health officials confirmed 577 more cases of the COVID-19 disease, raising the total number of positive cases in Florida to 9,585. That includes 337 non-Florida residents tested and isolated in the state and 1,215 people who have been hospitalized.

Over a 24-hour period ending Thursday evening, officials confirmed 43 deaths in the state. That morning, the state confirmed 27 deaths overnight.

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ statewide stay-at-home order began Friday morning, now with a change that exacerbated confusion surrounding whether the state order preempts those approved at the local level.

With a Thursday executive order, the Governor suspended home foreclosures and evictions for 45 days. The Supreme Court had previously ordered a pause on such actions through April 17.

“I’m not sure you’re going to rent out a lot of new places anyways, but you never know how people are going to act,” DeSantis told reporters.

And while at least 12 staffers in 10 correctional facilities have COVID-19, he says releasing felons is the wrong course of action to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Criminal justice reformers and Democratic elected officials have pushed the Governor to let sick inmates out of prison.