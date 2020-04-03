Jackie Toledo calls for DEO audit amid continued unemployment claim failures

Rep. Jackie Toledo is calling on Sen. Jeff Brandes and Rep. Jason Fischer, chairs of the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee, to open an audit into the Department of Economic Opportunity over failures in the department’s handling of an influx of unemployment compensation claims.

Specifically, Toledo is calling for an investigation after the department spent $77 million in taxpayer funds to create a website that is now crumbling under the weight of historic job losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am calling on Chairmen Brandes and Fischer to open an audit into how the DEO spent such a large sum of money to run a website that has seen the same unfixed problems in the past 5 years. If these problems were not solved, we must determine where the appropriation went, and why the DEO did not seek to prepare for the economic impact of COVID-19,” Toledo said.

Florida had a total of 152,687 new initial unemployment benefit applications last week alone. This far exceeds the previous record of just over 40,000 in 2009.

“People need assistance processing their claims. My office has been inundated with calls from constituents that application pages will not load, or that in-progress applications reset entirely.”

The online system was rolled out amid much criticism in October 2013, following a 2011 unemployment law that raised new barriers for eligibility and cut back on the number of weeks of unemployment benefits.

Two years after the system was operating, a report from the National Employment Law Project found that fewer than one in eight unemployed Floridians — 12%, compared to 27% nationally — received jobless aid.

Rich Templin, a lobbyist for the Florida AFL-CIO, said that before the latest rush on the system, the burdensome application process resulted in two-thirds of applicants failing to qualify.

Echoing remarks by lawmakers throughout the state, Toledo said her office has been inundated with calls from people concerned that “application pages will not load, or that in-progress applications reset entirely.”

Toledo, a Tampa Republican, called for an audit the same day Tampa Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz called for DEO head Ken Lawson’s resignation over the ongoing problems.

Lawson has since apologized for the delays and announced his office would be providing paper applications for those experiencing difficulties with the online process or unable to get through to call center representatives.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also issued an executive order Thursday directing state staff to shift focus to the DEO to help add manpower to fixing the problems. He also enshrined Lawson’s paper application plan into the order.

But a day later, problems persist.

The latest troubling report comes from from Daytona’s WESH. The station reported Friday that just 2% of calls to a state-contracted unemployment call center were actually answered.

The center, run by the Fanuiel company on a $17 million emergency contract, received 864,000 calls last week. Only 9,000 of them were actually answered, the station reports.

