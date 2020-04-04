Connect with us

Broward Teachers Union endorses Sarah Leonardi for Broward School Board

Masks will soon be mandatory for employees, customers in Miami Beach

39-year-old Broward Sheriff's Office deputy dies after contracting coronavirus 'in the line of duty'

Broward County mandates social distancing in essential businesses, shuts down basketball courts and golf courses

At least 15 BSO employees, three Hialeah firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus

Cruise ship with virus-infected passengers arrives at Port Everglades after deal

Leonardi is challenging Heather Brinkworth for the District 3 seat.

The Broward Teachers Union (BTU) is endorsing Sarah Leonardi as she challenges Heather Brinkworth in the Broward County School Board District 3 contest.

Brinkworth currently holds that seat after running unopposed in 2016. But Leonardi now has the backing of BTU as she seeks to unseat the incumbent.

“As a union member, and as a teacher, it is a huge honor to have BTU’s endorsement,” Leonardi said in a statement sent to Florida Politics.

“My union is constantly fighting for those of us working so hard in our education system and I am proud to stand with them in that fight.”

Anna Fusco, who serves as BTU’s President, explained the group’s rationale in endorsing Leonardi over the incumbent.

“Our decision is based on our belief that you will make a positive difference in Broward County by working toward stronger and more effective public schools, and that your decisions will reflect your support of higher salaries and improved working conditions for all public school system employees,” Fusco said.

“In doing so, you will be positively impacting the lives of the students the Broward Public Schools educates every day.”

Leonardi — who has worked as a teacher in Broward County since 2014 — entered the District 3 School Board race in July. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Miami and was voted Teacher of the Year at Coconut Creek High School in 2016.

She’s also secured the endorsement of Ruth’s List Florida, a group that helps Democratic women candidates get elected. Reps. Michael Gottlieb and Evan Jenne have endorsed Leonardi’s campaign as well.

The challenger has managed to outraise Brinkworth according to the latest fundraising reports, which cover financial activity through February.

Leonardi has added nearly $35,000 since July. That includes a $1,000 loan from Leonardi in her first month as a candidate.

Brinkworth opened her campaign account in August. She has collected more than $13,000, including a self-loan of $2,020.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

