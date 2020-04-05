Chris King pushes ‘stimulus challenge’ to promote humanitarian efforts

As Floridians yearn for some way to help others during the coronavirus crisis that has sickened thousands and collapsed much of Florida’s economy, former Lieutenant Governor nominee Chris King wants to help highlight the opportunities.

King, chief executive officer of Elevation Financial in Winter Park, has issued a social media-driven “Stimulus Challenge” for the next couple of months in which he’s challenging others to point out ways they are or can help people in need, and offering to match many donations from his own fortune.

He’s hoping the challenge not only will reveal and promote opportunities for people to get involved, but also inspire other people with financial wherewithal to step up at a time when many people cannot donate cash to cause.

King pledged to make cash donations himself to support many of the causes and opportunities others say they are supporting, ranging from food banks to organizations helping seniors, to groups helping low-income residents get through the crisis.

“What we’re asking from all our friends across the state of Florida is to share with us, to tweet at us, to post to Facebook to us, at #StimulusChallenge, about work that you’re doing, about money that you’re giving, about organizations that you’re supporting that you think are doing great work,” King explained in a video he posted on various social media.

“And we want you to challenge us to honor your generosity, to honor your service, by letting us know, and giving us a chance to perhaps match your gift,” King said.

King, a former gubernatorial candidate as well, rolled out his challenge on Friday. On Sunday morning his spokesman Ben Friedman said the response has been pretty good, with several replies offering organizations that are stepping up.

“We recognize a lot of people right now are not in a position to contribute financially to organizations, So the premise is for anything that you can do to make a difference in your community,” Friedman said. “We’re just encouraging people to find a way.”

And, he suggested, “People of means right now need to step up.”