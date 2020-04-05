More than 200 Floridians dead from coronavirus

More than 200 Floridians have now died from complications of the novel coronavirus after state health officials confirmed 23 additional deaths Sunday morning.

At least 218 of the state’s 12,151 total cases have turned fatal. The Department of Health has confirmed 606 cases since Saturday evening‘s report, up from 11,545. And 20 more people, now 1,490, have been hospitalized.

The state’s total case count includes 387 non-Florida residents who have tested positive but are not included in the state’s hospitalization count or death toll.

An additional 14 people died in Palm Beach County, which has the greatest number of fatal cases with 49. In Broward County, eight people passed away, raising the death toll there to 40. An eighth person passed away in Pinellas County.

Most of the state’s positive novel coronavirus cases are in South Florida, but the Tampa Bay, Jacksonville and Orlando areas have become growing hot spots of the virus.

Miami-Dade County became the first Florida county to cross 4,000 confirmed cases, up to 4,061 from 3,890 last night. More than a third of the state’s total cases are in the county. Miami alone has one in five of the state’s COVID-19 cases with 2,393.

After adding just over 100 cases, Broward County now has 1,871 cases. And Palm Beach County is just shy of 1,000 cases with 998, up from 954.

Orange County has 689 confirmed cases, Hillsborough County has 528, Duval County has 414, Lee County has 376 and Pinellas County has 347.

There are now 250 cases among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up from 231 last night.

State officials have test results for 113,451 individuals, and at least 1,129 people await their results. Some people have been tested multiple times.

Of the positive results, 1,074 traveled, 1,928 interacted with a confirmed case and 709 did both. The origins of 8,053 cases are still under investigation.

Below are the 23 individuals whose deaths were confirmed after the Saturday evening report.

Broward: 40 total

— 76-year-old male

— 38-year-old female

— 79-year-old male who had traveled to Peru

— 94-year-old female

— 64-year-old male who had contact with a known case

— 68-year-old male

— 90-year-old female

— 60-year-old male

Palm Beach County: 49 total

— 74-year-old male who had contact with a known case

— 67-year-old female who had contact with a known case

— 45-year-old male

— 89-year-old male

— 84-year-old female who had contact with a known case

— 72-year-old female who had contact with a known case

— 59-year-old female

— 88-year-old male

— 77-year-old male

— 87-year-old male

— 79-year-old male

— 94-year-old female

— 81-year-old male

— 87-year-old female who had contact with a known case

Pinellas: 8 total

— 40-year-old female