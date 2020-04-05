Coronavirus cases reach 12,350 after adding more than 800 cases Sunday

Department of health officials confirmed nearly 200 additional deaths Sunday evening, raising the state’s tally of coronavirus cases to 12,350.

Together with the Sunday morning report, the state throughout the day added 805 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, three of whom were first confirmed in the evening report. And 85 Floridians have been hospitalized since Saturday.

The state’s total case count includes 389 non-Florida residents, an increase of 17 since last night, who have tested positive but are not included in the state’s hospitalization count or death toll.

Marion County recorded its first two fatalities while DeSoto reported its second. Now 221 Floridians have died from complications of the novel coronavirus.

Most of the state’s COVID-19 patients are in South Florida, but the Orland and Tampa Bay areas have become growing hot spots of the virus.

More than a third of positive cases, now 4,146 after adding 256 Sunday, are in Miami-Dade County. Broward County confirmed 121 cases, raising its tally to 1,886. And Palm Beach County became the third county to hit 1,000 coronavirus cases after adding 46 total in the two Sunday reports.

Orange County has 713 coronavirus cases now, up from 657 Saturday, and Osceola County has 229, up from 216. Seminole County added 13 cases to reach 191 cases, and Lake County now has 101 after reporting six new cases.

Hillsborough County has 536 cases after adding 39, and Pinellas County now has 359, up from 342. To the north, Pasco County has 102 cases, up from 90, and Hernando County added three cases, now with 43 total.

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions, such as diabetes or heart disease, are more likely to suffer from severe cases if they contract the coronavirus. There are now 258 cases among patients and staff at long-term care facilities, up from 231 last evening.

The state now has the result of 115,704 coronavirus tests, up from 105,994 in last evening’s report. At least 1,194 individuals are still awaiting their results.

At least one in every 200 Floridians have been tested for the novel coronavirus, a goal of Gov. Ron DeSantis in recent weeks. South Korea achieved that testing coverage, which informed its pandemic response considered exemplary by world leaders.

Fewer people tested positive Saturday than Friday — 1,189 Saturday versus 1,314 the day before — despite more people being tested. Friday saw the greatest percentage of positive tests per test results in at least two weeks. Saturday is the most recent day for which all results are known.

Of the positive results, 1,105 traveled, 2,043 interacted with a confirmed case and 731 did both. The origins of 8,082 cases are still under investigation.

Below are the 3 individuals whose deaths were confirmed after the Sunday morning report.

DeSoto: 2 total

— 77-year-old male who had contact with a known case

Marion: 2 total

— 88-year-old male who traveled to Germany

— 58-year-old male who had contact with a known case