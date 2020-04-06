School sales tax referendum advances in Jacksonville City Council

Timing is everything.

With a pandemic raging and a flatlined economy, a Jacksonville City Council committee on Monday OK’d by a 6-1 margin a path to a new 1/2 cent sales tax for school improvements.

The economy was booming by most conventional metrics in 2019; however, tax timing was not right for the Mayor’s Office, which wanted to ensure that charter schools got their cut of the proceeds.

Charters were not a concern for voters. A poll last year from the University of North Florida found the vast majority of registered Duval County voters (74%) backed a half-cent sales tax for school capital improvements, without a charter carveout.

But what voters wanted in 2019 doesn’t matter much now.

With that carveout having been resolved by the state Legislature in the favor of charter operators, resistance on the Council (more attuned to charter concerns than others, as a general rule) faded to a proposed 1/2 cent sales surtax on the November 2020 ballot.

The Neighborhoods, Community Services, Public Health and Safety committee took up the measure in a Zoom meeting.

An amendment from Council member Matt Carlucci updated the election date to 2020 from 2019, acknowledging and implementing “per pupil” funding for charter and public schools alike.

Not all Council members went along with the measure.

Council member Rory Diamond called it “irresponsible” to push the current plan and “ambitious” in light of economic deterioration.

“We’re going to have a homeless crisis, a hunger problem … a spike in crime,” Diamond said, urging the district to “scale down” its “extremely expensive” plan.

Council members Carlucci and Sam Newby, Joyce Morgan and Brenda Priestly-Jackson were unmoved by Diamond’s narrative of a social fabric frayed into tatters.

Priestly-Jackson was especially heartened that charter schools would be getting a cut, noting that if people didn’t want the half-cent tax, they’d vote against it in November.

Carlucci said the school tax would “create a lot of jobs,” serving a stimulus function even as discussions last year revealed that restoring Duval’s antiquated facilities would be a multi-year job.

“This is the time to move forward,” urged Morgan. “We need to send this to the voters.”

This was the first of three committees to take up the tax referendum measure. Finance and Rules will take it up Tuesday.

These referenda moved in dozens of counties in recent years, but this will be the first post-coronavirus tax referendum, should it pass the full Council.