Mosaic, Tampa Bay Lightning team up to provide food for families in need

The Mosaic Company, through a partnership with the Tampa Bay Lightning, is donating $200,000 to help with relief and response efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mosaic is donating $14,000 each to 14 Florida food banks and pantries.

“Mosaic’s mission is to help the world grow the food it needs,” said Mosaic President and CEO Joc O’Rourke. “At this time of critical need, we are pleased to support the many vital community food organizations associated with the Goals for Food program. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Lightning in the years ahead.”

The planned donations had been part of the Tampa Bay Lightning Goals for Food program that planned to raise an estimated $70,000 through the National Hockey League season, with $500 being donated each time the Lightning scored a goal and $5,000 any time a player made a hat trick, which is scoring at least three goals in one day.

When the season paused, the two organizations upped that estimated amount to $200,000.

The Goals for Food program has provided 6 million meals to local families experiencing food insecurities since it launched in 2013.

With the COVID-19 disease causing an unprecedented economic slow down and causing historically high jobless rates, more and more people are going to be looking for help ensuring they have food on the table.

Mosaic and the Tampa Bay Lightning are asking those her are able to make donations to Feeding Tampa Bay. For every dollar raised there, 10 meals are provided to those in need.