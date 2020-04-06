Connect with us

State exploring options, raising unemployment claims capacity to fight coronavirus recession

The state has added servers to keep the drowning unemployment website afloat.

on

Following a rocky week for the state’s broken unemployment claims website that left thousands of Floridians unable to file claims, officials are exploring ways to expeditiously rectify economic woes.

The state and federal governments have prepared means for economic relief for small businesses and those without work because of the novel coronavirus. But with thousands of unemployment benefits seekers unable to file electronically, Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to consider making people eligible for unemployment benefits starting the day they lost their job rather than when they completed their application.

“It’s not like they were just sitting on their hands not doing anything,” he told reporters during a Monday roundtable.

Between August 2018 and February 2020, DEO received 2.3 million calls to contact centers. The Department received an unprecedented 3.8 million calls just last week.

While the economic slide has affected white-collar jobs, mostly blue-collar workers without the luxury of working from home have been hurt the most, the Governor noted. He’s asked agencies to work quickly and outside the box to make resources available for Floridians, even issuing an executive order for an “all hands on deck” response to the dysfunctional system.

“All these agencies need to be responsive to that, they need to keep those folks in mind because the reason they’re in that situation is really because of government policy, fighting the coronavirus,” he said.

Later Monday, DeSantis will sign an executive order waiving the collection of taxes on small business loans issued under the federal relief bill.

DEO Executive Director Ken Lawson says the state has been in contact with the federal government on when the additional $600 per week of unemployment benefits per individual will become available, on top of the state’s $275.

“All states are waiting for the feds, but we’re pushing harder to get the money quicker,” he said.

“It seems to me that the money’s worth a lot more over the next few weeks than it will be two months from now,” DeSantis added.

In addition to paper submissions now available through DEO, the state has added 72 servers to double the website’s capacity to 120,000 simultaneous applicants with more servers on the way. And The Department of Revenue has added more than 500 people to assess unemployment claims at the end of the process.

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

  1. Patti Lynn

    April 6, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    How can regular folks HELP our people who NEED THE DARNED MONEY????? There are a lot
    of us who could collect forms, deliver forms, WHATEVER is necessary. HOW CAN WE HELP?????

