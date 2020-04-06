Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Duval County coronavirus count jumps by 62

Headlines Tampa Bay

Coronavirus spread in Hillsborough, Pinellas shows potential slow down

Corona Economics Headlines

State exploring options, raising unemployment claims capacity to fight coronavirus recession

Headlines Tampa Bay

Booze to-go and boating: Pinellas County officials answer residents' questions on coronavirus quarantine

Emails & Opinions Headlines

John Legg: Education will never be the same again; that's not necessarily a bad thing.

APolitical Headlines

Florida Prepaid Program defers all payments until July

Headlines

Duval County coronavirus count jumps by 62

The increase comes as city leaders are moving forward with a business relief plan.

on

The number of coronavirus cases in Duval County showed a significant spike from Sunday to Monday with 475 people infected with the illness, according to Florida Department of Health data released Monday.

The Jacksonville COVID-19 case count is up by 62 over Sunday’s figure of 413. Out of those cases, 13 are among people who are not residents of Duval County. The remaining 462 people infected live in Jacksonville.

A total of 7,827 people have been tested for the illness in Jacksonville. Out of those, 7,352 tests have returned negative, the DOH said.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Duval County has held steady since Thursday. There have been nine fatalities because of the infection since Thursday. All the victims who have died in Jacksonville were in their 80s with six of them being male and three female.

The jump in Jacksonville cases of coronavirus comes as the City Council approved a small-business lending program to help deal with the outbreak and its impact on local businesses. The measure calls for up to $26 million in relief.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry in a facebook post said the proposal, which was drafted about two weeks ago and formulated in partnership with Jacksonville-based VyStar Credit Union, could bring much needed relief.

“This provides a combination of grants, interest payments and potential aid toward the principal of the loan, with some elements tied to employee retention,” Curry said.

The city’s website spelled out some of the stipulations.

“To qualify, a business must have between two to 100 employees in addition to business owners. The business must have at least one year in operations and provide the most recent year’s filed tax returns,” the site reads.

Across Florida, the DOH reported 13,324 cases of the novel coronavirus. Out of those, 236 died while another 1,592 people have been hospitalized.

Nationally, 338,995 cases have been reported across the United States. Out of those, 9683 people have died from the illness.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Prepaid Program defers all payments until July.