COVID-19 now in every Florida prison

The Florida Department of Corrections put on a brave face regarding coronavirus, but the plague has overwhelmed even its stringent visitation policies.

Statistics released Tuesday morning reveal that COVID-19 has surfaced among inmates and staff at every prison in the state.

Only one group of inmates, four at Milton’s Blackwater River Correctional Institution, have tested positive thus far. It’s reasonable to assume those cases are not travel-related and one could argue they are evidence of community spread.

Five staffers have tested positive, the second highest incidence rate in the system. Apalachee CI, in Sneads, leads all facilities with seven infected employees.

Zephyrhills has three infected staffers, and other facilities in the system have just one or two, adding up to 37 system wide. However, the smart money is for numbers everywhere to go up.

As of Mar. 28, for context, just seven staffers and no inmates were infected, as the News Service of Florida noted.

Gov. Ron DeSantis resisted calls to release medically compromised inmates, saying in a press availability last week that he was concerned about “society fraying” and whether inmate release was conducive to “social distancing.”

Prisoners, of course, are not afforded many avenues to socially distance themselves. Tight budgets lead to cramped quarters, and with a disease like this strain of the coronavirus, that is a recipe for contagion.

Releasing felons wouldn’t “make things any better,” DeSantis said. But Democrats and activists, seemingly to no avail, attempted to convince the Governor otherwise.

Congresswoman Kathy Castor urged “DeSantis and FDOC to implement a plan to keep people safe before the spread of COVID-19 becomes worse in our prison system.”

“There is no time to waste,” Castor asserted, “and I call on the Governor to move decisively to safeguard both the health of correctional officers and inmates.”

However, such a move was not forthcoming. And now the die is cast for Florida’s 96,000 inmates, many of whom are in poor health and lack the recourse to “flatten the curve.”