Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

COVID-19 now in every Florida prison

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis brings in doctors to tout malaria drug for COVID-19 treatment

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

29 deaths, 875 new coronavirus cases reported overnight

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ashley Moody says nearly 60 subpoenas have been issued for alleged price gouging during coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

FSU Great Give to benefit students facing COVID-19 hardships

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis says unemployment system now up to speed
Barbed wire fences couldn't keep coronavirus out.

Coronavirus in Florida

COVID-19 now in every Florida prison

37 staffers and four prisoners have been infected.

on

The Florida Department of Corrections put on a brave face regarding coronavirus, but the plague has overwhelmed even its stringent visitation policies.

Statistics released Tuesday morning reveal that COVID-19 has surfaced among inmates and staff at every prison in the state.

Only one group of inmates, four at Milton’s Blackwater River Correctional Institution, have tested positive thus far. It’s reasonable to assume those cases are not travel-related and one could argue they are evidence of community spread.

Five staffers have tested positive, the second highest incidence rate in the system. Apalachee CI, in Sneads, leads all facilities with seven infected employees.

Zephyrhills has three infected staffers, and other facilities in the system have just one or two, adding up to 37 system wide. However, the smart money is for numbers everywhere to go up.

As of Mar. 28, for context, just seven staffers and no inmates were infected, as the News Service of Florida noted.

Gov. Ron DeSantis resisted calls to release medically compromised inmates, saying in a press availability last week that he was concerned about “society fraying” and whether inmate release was conducive to “social distancing.”

Prisoners, of course, are not afforded many avenues to socially distance themselves. Tight budgets lead to cramped quarters, and with a disease like this strain of the coronavirus, that is a recipe for contagion.

Releasing felons wouldn’t “make things any better,” DeSantis said. But Democrats and activists, seemingly to no avail, attempted to convince the Governor otherwise.

Congresswoman Kathy Castor urged “DeSantis and FDOC to implement a plan to keep people safe before the spread of COVID-19 becomes worse in our prison system.”

“There is no time to waste,” Castor asserted, “and I call on the Governor to move decisively to safeguard both the health of correctional officers and inmates.”

However, such a move was not forthcoming. And now the die is cast for Florida’s 96,000 inmates, many of whom are in poor health and lack the recourse to “flatten the curve.”

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application