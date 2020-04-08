Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

DeBartolo family donates $2.5 million for COVID-19 unit at Tampa General Hospital

Headlines Tech

Florida Poly turns its 3D printers into a factory for medical PPE

Headlines Tampa Bay

Metropolitan Ministries pauses financial assistance amid 'staggering demand' for COVID-19 help

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Katherine Fernandez Rundle: Public safety response in the wake of COVID-19

Corona Economics Headlines

Nikki Fried emergency order aims to increase supply of eggs throughout Florida

Federal Headlines

Census sends paper forms to laggards

Headlines

DeBartolo family donates $2.5 million for COVID-19 unit at Tampa General Hospital

The family has donated more than $7.5 million over the last five months.

on

The DeBartolo family donated $2.5 million to Tampa General Hospital this week to help fund a new COVID-19 care unit to add capacity and dedicated space to manage the ongoing pandemic.

Former San Francisco 49ers owner and real estate magnate Eddie DeBartolo and his wife, Candy, have donated a total of $7.65 million to Tampa General Hospital over the past five months.

The new COVID-19 unit will be used to diagnose and treat individuals with or suspected to be infected with the novel coronavirus. The donated funds will help pay for construction and equipment, including negative pressure isolation rooms and ventilators.

The hospital has not yet set a timeline for opening the new unit.

Currently the hospital is using an isolation area in its emergency department to screen potential COVID-19 patients as well as an alternate care site that offers outdoor triage and two dedicated COVID-19 units within the hospital.

“It is critical that, in times of need, our community members with the means to do so find ways to give back and support our first responders who are on the front lines of this battle. I have been so encouraged by the outpouring of love from our community and wanted to do something to honor these health care heroes,” DeBartolo said.

The Family also donated $150,000 to the TGH Team Member Emergency Fund, which is a special fund designated to help team members in crisis who cannot afford to pay bills such as mortgage or rent, utilities or car payments due to the inability to work.

“It means so much to Tampa General Hospital to see the good that can come from our community during this time of crisis. Our team members, physicians and patients – and our entire community – will benefit for many years from this generous gift,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital.

The DeBartolos have been longtime supporters of Tampa General Hospital. In December, the family donated $5M.

“The TGH Foundation is so grateful to the DeBartolo family for their generosity over the years,” said Frann Richards, Chief Development Officer for the Tampa General Hospital Foundation. “Their investment in Tampa General Hospital will do so many wonderful things for the community.

DeBartolo was involved in a 1998 scandal in which he was charged with failing to disclose a felony in a bribery case. President Donald Trump pardoned him last month citing the former NFL franchise owner’s record of good deeds. DeBartolo’s daughter, Nikki DeBartolo, is married to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application