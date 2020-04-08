Esteban Bovo, Daniella Levine Cava press Governor for action after Jackson Health furloughs

Two Miami-Dade County Commissioners are pushing Gov. Ron DeSantis to act after one of the premier hospitals in South Florida announced it was furloughing some employees and cutting pay for others.

So far, the moves by Jackson Health System (JHS) have not affected workers who care for patients. But Commissioners Esteban Bovo and Daniella Levine Cava want to ensure the hospital system is fully functional as the county continues to lead the state in confirmed coronavirus cases.

Currently, salary cuts are only applying to executives and managers. Furloughs will not apply to nurses or physicians.

But Carlos Migoya, Chief Executive of the hospital system, said the cuts are necessary due to a drop in non-emergency care amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. DeSantis ordered a stop to elective surgeries on March 20.

That prompted both Bovo and Levine Cava — who are also competing to be the county’s next Mayor — to author separate letters to DeSantis to ensure Jackson’s staff remains ready.

“It’s vital that we do everything possible so that Jackson Health System can retain ALL its employees during this critical time,” Bovo wrote.

“JHS, like many other hospitals nationwide, canceled elective surgery and procedures to prepare and support the unanticipated inflow of COVID-19 patients. Due to this financial strain, JHS has made the decision to furlough its non-essential employees. However, ALL public health employees are essential during public health crises.”

Added Levine Cava, “While hospital administrators look for viable solutions to balance the financial books, I believe furloughs of any kind for any hospital worker sends the wrong message and it’s clearly the wrong time.”

Both commissioners pointed to the recently-approved federal CARES Act, which offers $100 billion to help hospitals weather the current storm. As that money awaits disbursement, Levine Cava argued the state should step in.

“The State of Florida can and must provide financial support to Jackson Health in order to ensure that it is not diminished in its ability to respond to this public health crisis and to ensure that all its employees can continue to provide the healthcare upon which our community depends,” Levine Cava wrote to the Governor.

“I believe JHS is working to obtain a line of credit and believe that approval of such credit should require the suspension of any furloughs. I share this because we are doing all we can in our County to balance the growing needs of many sectors that are being hit hard as result of the crisis. It is my hope that federal and state funding will be available to payoff emergency funding utilized through the line of credit to ensure JHS remains financially solvent and resolute.”

Bovo closed his request highlighting the importance of the Jackson Health System to the Miami-Dade community.

“For over 100 years, Jackson has provided the highest standard of care regardless of an individual’s ability to pay,” Bovo wrote.

“It plays an essential role in serving the most vulnerable in our community. Therefore, I respectfully urge our state leadership to make Jackson Health System whole during this time. I am committed to working with you and furthermore, assisting our public institutions in continuing their mission of serving our community.”