Cape Coral Republican Rep. Dane Eagle (HD 77)
Florida House Majority Leader Dane Eagle.

2020

National Association of Home Builders backs Dane Eagle for Congress

Group cited his record as Florida House Majority Leader.

on

The National Association of Home Builders offered its support to Cape state Rep. Dane Eagle’s Congressional campaign.

The organization endorsed the Cape Coral Republican, one of a dozen candidates running in Florida’s 19th Congressional District. Leaders for the trade group said his record as House Republican Leader in the Florida Legislature set Eagle apart.

“Majority Leader Eagle has worked tirelessly to advance the interests of his Florida constituents and demonstrated that he is a champion of housing by supporting policies to ease the nation’s housing affordability crisis, put families in homes, create jobs and spur economic growth,” said NAHB Chairman Dean Mon, a New Jersey-based home builder and developer.

Eagle said the support of the industry seemed especially important based on the economic environment around the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am extremely honored to have the support of the NAHB,” Eagle said. “These men and women are going to be at the forefront of helping rebuild America’s economy once we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis. Their trust and support is a testament to my effectiveness of creating pro-job growth policies in the Florida Legislature, and I look forward to doing the same in Congress.”

Eagle was the first current officeholder to jump into the race to succeed Rep. Francis Rooney, who announced in October he would not seek a third term.

Since then, he’s shored up some solid support in both Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. That includes making the Contenders list in U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Young Guns program. He remains the only one of the nine Republicans in the district to make the National Republican Congressional Committee slate so far.

He’s also picked up a number of recognitions from conservative groups, including the Award for Conservative Excellence and Defender of Liberty honors from the American Conservative Union and the Champion of Economic Freedom honor from Americans for Prosperity.

He has served in the Florida House since 2012.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Florida launches new unemployment claims site.