White House tests journalists for COVID-19

Scott Franklin raises big in first two weeks of campaign to unseat fellow Republican Ross Spano

Democratic Senators block new virus aid bill

Neal Dunn latest member of Florida congressional delegation to test positive for coronavirus

Voting rights group turns to Ballard Partners for lobbying help

VP talk could intensify with Kamala Harris fundraising moves
White House tests journalists for COVID-19

A press corps member had experienced symptoms.

The White House tested journalists for COVID-19 before Thursday’s press briefing, marking the latest effort by the White House and the White House Correspondents’ Association to keep the new coronavirus off the campus.

The testing followed a report that a member of the White House press corps who was at the White House on Tuesday has experienced symptoms consistent with the disease. The journalist ended up testing negative and is feeling better, Jonathan Karl, the association’s president, said in an e-mail Thursday.

Officials from the White House Medical Unit conducted a rapid form of the COVID-19 test, taking swabs from both nostrils of each press corps member.

President Donald Trump has been tested at least twice for COVID-19, including once using the rapid form of the test administered to reporters. The White House said Trump’s results were negative.

The White House last week also disclosed that anyone expected to be in “close proximity” to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence would be administered a COVID-19 test.

