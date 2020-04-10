Dane Eagle devotes energy, resources to feeding families on Easter

The newest ad for Cape Coral Republican Dane Eagle’s Congressional campaign doesn’t prominently feature his image. You can spot him in a facemask in loading food goods onto a truck, as the House Majority helps load donations to the Community Cooperative of Fort Myers.

“The food will help feed thousands of families in need over the Easter Weekend,” a written message reads.

The 30-second documentary spot, produced with Eagle’s campaign account from his run in Florida’s 19th Congressional District, showcases how Eagle and his team secured and delivered 5,000 pounds of produce. But the primary message is about the level of need in an economy where many lost jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic weeks before the feast holiday.

“Families living paycheck-to-paycheck will be hardest hit by the quarantine, and we need to do our part to ensure they make it through this crisis,” Eagle said. “No family should go without food on their table this weekend. I’m proud of Florida’s generous farmers and of the outpouring of support from our community to those in need. Together we will make it through this crisis.”

The donated food will come from some of the region’s biggest agricultural enterprises. U.S. Sugar donated 50 bushels of green beans while Troyer Brothers Farms provided 4,000 pounds of redskin potatoes.

Leaders for the Community Cooperative stressed their appreciation for the support.

“As a grassroots organization, the Community Cooperative relies on the generosity of our community to provide for those in need during these difficult times,” said Stefanie Edwards, Chief Development & Operating Officer for the Community Cooperative.

“It’s thanks to partners like Dane Eagle that we can continue to meet those needs and provide hot meals for those that would otherwise go hungry.”

Eagle said showing community leadership right now is the priority for the sitting state lawmaker.

“It’s more important than ever that we come together as a community during this crisis,” Eagle said.

“We will continue to work to secure and deliver food and supplies to the numerous food pantries and charitable organizations throughout Southwest Florida so those most affected by the economic crisis associated with COVID-19 have what they need.”