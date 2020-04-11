Connect with us

Nearly 19,000 people test positive for coronavirus in Florida

FDOT hitting the gas on infrastructure projects during COVID-19 slowdown

Guardsmen spot check for virus at Florida nursing homes

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell criticizes state officials for lag in reported testing numbers

Gov. DeSantis extends ban on vacation rentals during COVID-19 pandemic

Latest coronavirus model predicts fewer deaths in Florida

The state’s death toll is now 446 after officials confirmed 21 fatalities.

Nearly 19,000 people have no tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to state health officials, as state officials again confirm more than 1,000 cases in a day.

The Department of Health confirmed 1,018 cases Saturday, raising the total case count to 18,986. That total includes 541 non-Florida residents who were tested and isolate in the state.

And 21 Floridians passed away, raising the state’s death toll to 446.

Since the outbreak started last month, 2,607 Floridians have been hospitalized.

