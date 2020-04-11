Nearly 19,000 people test positive for coronavirus in Florida

Nearly 19,000 people have no tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to state health officials, as state officials again confirm more than 1,000 cases in a day.

The Department of Health confirmed 1,018 cases Saturday, raising the total case count to 18,986. That total includes 541 non-Florida residents who were tested and isolate in the state.

And 21 Floridians passed away, raising the state’s death toll to 446.

Since the outbreak started last month, 2,607 Floridians have been hospitalized.