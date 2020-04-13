Connect with us

Coronavirus Headlines

Orange County tops 1,000 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus Headlines

Health or wealth? Nations pressured to loosen virus rules

Coronavirus Headlines

Older states grapple with fear, isolation and medical care

Coronavirus Headlines

Nursing home deaths soar past 2,700 in alarming surge

Coronavirus Headlines

Millions of tax paying immigrants won't get coronavirus stimulus checks

Coronavirus Headlines

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of the hospital, says staff saved his life

Coronavirus

Orange County tops 1,000 coronavirus cases

Over the past week, the growth has slowed.

on

Orange County on Monday morning became Florida’s fourth county and first outside of South Florida to see its COVID-19 caseload top 1,000.

In the latest coronavirus report from the Florida Department of Health, Orange saw an increase of 75 cases since Sunday morning, bringing its total cases to 1,017.

To date, only Miami-Dade County (now with 7,241 through Monday morning,) Broward County (3,105,) and Palm Beach County (1,691) had reached that level, and all three did so more than a week ago.

Behind Orange are Hillsborough County with 790 cases, Duval County with 692, and Lee County with 632.

The caseload in Orange County has increased about 37% in a week, which actually is a much slower pace than the county had seen the previous two weeks, when its caseload was doubling every few days. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings instituted a curfew on March 20 and a county-wide stay-at-home order on March 26.

In Orange County, the first case was reported on March 13. The county reported its 100th case on March 26, its 200th case on March 29, and its 500th case on April 2.

In Orange County, 146 people have been admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, and 13 have died.

For most of the past couple of weeks, Orange County’s leadership, notably Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, have been striving to develop a regional approach to addressing the virus, because many of the hospital systems and other health care infrastructure are regional, as is the Orlando economy.

Elsewhere around Central Florida, Osceola County’s caseload increased by 12 from Sunday morning to Monday morning, to 333 COVID-19 patients; Seminole County’s by 16, to 257; Volusia’s by 13, to 212; Lake’s by seven, to 155; and Brevard’s by 15, to 140.

Brevard County added the death of a 91 year old woman.

Overall, 36 have died from COVID-19 in central Florida including 13 in Orange, seven in Volusia, five in Brevard, five in Osceola, four in Lake and two in Seminole.

Demings and Dyer have said they expect the region to reach its worst point in the coronavirus crisis in late April or early May. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation‘s widely-cited model now projects Florida’s worst will come around April 26.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Latest coronavirus model predicts fewer deaths in Florida.