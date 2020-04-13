More than 20K infected Floridians in coronavirus pandemic

More than 20,000 Floridians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of a Monday report from the Department of Health.

Now 20,601 people in the state are confirmed with COVID-19, including 20,035 Florida residents, after officials confirmed 706 people overnight. An additional nine Floridians passed away, now 470 total and 22 were hospitalized, now 2,694 total.

South Florida still has the largest caseload of the virus, about 58% of all cases confirmed in the state, but Orange County joined Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties as the only counties with more than 1,000 cases.