Email insights: Florida Democrats trumpet Joe Biden plan to ‘re-open America’

The 2020 Presidential campaign is on the back burner as coronavirus dominates coverage, but don’t tell the Florida Democratic Party that.

On Monday, the FDP blasted an email trumpeting a plan to “reopen America” from presumptive nominee Joe Biden.

Biden, the party asserts, “laid out in today’s The New York Times that there are specific and essential steps that must be taken prior to any decision to open the U.S. back up again and warned that the country cannot afford more of Donald Trump’s mistakes.”

Those steps?

To “slow the spread of the virus ‘significantly,’ finally launch widespread testing, and ensure hospitals have the tools needed to handle flare-ups.”

The money quote for the FDP from the Biden op-ed: “The administration’s failure to plan, to prepare, to honestly assess and communicate the threat to the nation led to catastrophic results. We cannot repeat those mistakes.”

The op-ed includes a number of suggestions that may pinch the bottom lines of business owners struggling to rebound from the impacts of coronavirus shutdowns.

“If I were president, I would convene top experts from the private sector, industry by industry, to come up with new ideas on how to operate more safely. Perhaps offices and factories will need to space out workers and pursue other solutions to lessen risk of spread of the virus on the job. Restaurants may need new layouts, with diners farther apart,” Biden mused.

As those familiar with the post-2008 economic period may recall, maximizing efficient use of space was key to every cubicle farm’s layout. Whether restaurants will see less seating capacity as in their business interest likewise remains to be seen.

Biden continues his momentum with establishment Democrats throughout the country, and continues to win symbolic primary victories against the suspended campaign of former rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, including an 11 point win in Alaska over the weekend.